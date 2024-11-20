Driving AWS partner success with First Distribution

First Distribution stands out as a key player in cloud computing, expertly guiding resellers to unlock the vast potential of Amazon Web Services. As both an AWS distributor and authorised training partner, First Distribution combines years of experience with a deep understanding of the cloud, ensuring that partners can navigate this dynamic landscape with confidence and success.

Through a robust partnership with AWS, First Distribution plays a pivotal role in helping new partners establish and enhance their AWS practices and resell capabilities, fostering innovation and growth in the cloud market.

The AWS Accelerated Development Programme

At the core of First Distribution’s partner support strategy is the AWS Accelerated Development Programme (ADP). This initiative is meticulously crafted to assist new AWS partners in building a successful AWS practice within a targeted timeframe of six to nine months. The programme equips partners with the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to thrive in a competitive landscape.

The Accelerated Development Programme focuses on three essential areas:

AWS partner network enablement: Ensuring partners understand the full potential of the AWS ecosystem. Technical validation: Providing the technical expertise needed to deliver effective cloud solutions. Go-to-market readiness: Preparing partners for successful market entry and positioning.

With clear milestones and expert guidance from First Distribution’s partner development team, the ADP simplifies the journey for AWS partners, setting them on a path of accelerated growth potential.

Unlocking new opportunities with AWS specialisations

Beyond the Accelerated Development Programme, First Distribution offers a range of AWS programme designations that partners can leverage to drive success:

AWS Well-Architected Partner Programme: First Distribution has been an expert, authorised participant in the AWS Well-Architected Partner Programme for over five years. Leveraging First Distribution’s AWS Well-Architected capabilities, it offers partners a significant advantage in delivering exceptional customer experiences. By tapping into specialised Well-Architected services and skills, partners gain valuable insights into AWS best practices and architectural excellence. This collaboration allows partners to assess the state of AWS workloads, identify areas for improvement and implement high-quality solutions tailored to specific business and customer needs. This partnership empowers AWS partners to enhance their offerings, ensuring they deliver reliable, efficient and scalable cloud solutions that drive customer satisfaction and foster long-term success. AWS service delivery validation for Amazon EC2 on Windows Server: This specialisation underscores First Distribution’s expertise in EC2 for Windows. Leveraging First Distribution, recognised by AWS as a specialist under the Amazon EC2 for Windows Service Delivery Programme, it provides significant benefits for AWS partners. This recognition not only underscores First Distribution’s expertise but also allows partners to gain access to valuable resources and insights that streamline the migration of Windows workloads to AWS. Additionally, this collaboration unlocks funding opportunities, allowing partners to offer more competitive pricing and support, ultimately driving successful migrations and fostering stronger relationships with AWS customers. AWS Authorised Training Partner: By leveraging our capabilities as an Authorised AWS Training Partner, partners can resell virtual AWS training and AWS Skill Builder subscriptions directly to their customers, significantly enhancing their service portfolio. This collaboration allows partners to provide AWS training solutions that empower customers to upskill their teams on AWS technologies, ensuring they maximise their cloud investments. Additionally, offering these resources positions partners as trusted advisors, helping customers build internal expertise and drive effective cloud adoption, ultimately leading to higher satisfaction and retention rates. AWS Public Sector Partner Programme: With First Distribution, partners gain the opportunity to unlock new revenue streams, elevate service offerings and accelerate growth within the public sector market. Partners benefit from tailored support, including access to exclusive resources, enablement and specialised marketing initiatives focused on public sector opportunities, while leveraging First Distribution’s expertise to navigate compliance requirements and streamline procurement processes.

Expanded services and support for AWS partners

First Distribution offers more than just AWS programme designations and specialisations – our partnership extends into comprehensive support and additional services. By collaborating with First Distribution on AWS, partners gain access to a robust network of resources designed to drive growth, enhance capabilities and streamline resell processes.

Dedicated (distributor-led) enablement: First Distribution’s comprehensive training and enablement programmes, focused on the AWS partner network, equip partners with the essential tools and knowledge to build and grow successful AWS practices. Led by an expert accredited AWS trainer, these programmes cover critical areas such as navigating the AWS partner central portal, funding programmes, pipeline and opportunity management, and marketing services, ensuring partners maximise their resources effectively.

First Distribution’s comprehensive training and enablement programmes, focused on the AWS partner network, equip partners with the essential tools and knowledge to build and grow successful AWS practices. Led by an expert accredited AWS trainer, these programmes cover critical areas such as navigating the AWS partner central portal, funding programmes, pipeline and opportunity management, and marketing services, ensuring partners maximise their resources effectively. Operational and billing support: First Distribution’s deep knowledge of reselling AWS services and extensive experience with AWS billing processes offers significant advantages to partners. This expertise is essential for navigating the complexities of AWS transactions, including private pricing agreements and cross-border dealings. By leveraging First Distribution’s seasoned understanding of the intricate AWS resale and billing procedures, partners can deliver exceptional customer experiences with confidence, ensuring smooth operations and accurate invoicing. This partnership not only simplifies the transactional process but also empowers partners to focus on building relationships and driving business growth, knowing they have a reliable ally to handle the complexities of AWS billing services behind the scenes.

First Distribution’s deep knowledge of reselling AWS services and extensive experience with AWS billing processes offers significant advantages to partners. This expertise is essential for navigating the complexities of AWS transactions, including private pricing agreements and cross-border dealings. By leveraging First Distribution’s seasoned understanding of the intricate AWS resale and billing procedures, partners can deliver exceptional customer experiences with confidence, ensuring smooth operations and accurate invoicing. This partnership not only simplifies the transactional process but also empowers partners to focus on building relationships and driving business growth, knowing they have a reliable ally to handle the complexities of AWS billing services behind the scenes. Cost management and optimisation: Unlock invaluable expertise in FinOps activities specifically tailored to AWS savings plans, cost management and reserved instances. Our deep understanding of cost and usage analysis enables partners to identify opportunities for cost optimisation, helping them and their customers maximise cloud investments. By leveraging insights and tools, partners can implement effective financial management strategies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also drive significant savings. First Distribution empowers AWS partners to navigate the complexities of cloud economics, ensuring they deliver exceptional value to their clients while boosting their own profitability.

Unlock invaluable expertise in FinOps activities specifically tailored to AWS savings plans, cost management and reserved instances. Our deep understanding of cost and usage analysis enables partners to identify opportunities for cost optimisation, helping them and their customers maximise cloud investments. By leveraging insights and tools, partners can implement effective financial management strategies that not only enhance operational efficiency but also drive significant savings. First Distribution empowers AWS partners to navigate the complexities of cloud economics, ensuring they deliver exceptional value to their clients while boosting their own profitability. Professional services consulting and co-sell support : First Distribution delivers significant value to partners through a comprehensive suite of professional services, consulting and co-sell support offerings. With expert guidance tailored to unique business needs, resellers are empowered to deliver impactful AWS solutions to their customers. Additionally, bundled AWS solutions offered by First Distribution, streamlines the selling process, allowing resellers to easily access and implement high-quality services that drive customer success. With collaborative co-sell support, partners can expand their reach and accelerate sales cycles, ultimately enhancing their competitive advantage in the dynamic cloud market and pave the way for growth and innovation, ensuring they can thrive in their AWS journey.

First Distribution delivers significant value to partners through a comprehensive suite of professional services, consulting and co-sell support offerings. With expert guidance tailored to unique business needs, resellers are empowered to deliver impactful AWS solutions to their customers. Additionally, bundled AWS solutions offered by First Distribution, streamlines the selling process, allowing resellers to easily access and implement high-quality services that drive customer success. With collaborative co-sell support, partners can expand their reach and accelerate sales cycles, ultimately enhancing their competitive advantage in the dynamic cloud market and pave the way for growth and innovation, ensuring they can thrive in their AWS journey. Regular webinars: Working with First Distribution, partners gain access to an exclusive, regularly scheduled webinar series, developed and delivered in-house to cover a wide range of AWS-related topics. These insightful sessions are tailored for First Distribution’s AWS partners, offering valuable knowledge, best practices and the latest updates directly from our AWS specialists. By participating, partners can deepen their understanding of AWS services, stay ahead of industry trends and enhance their skills.

Through these and many other initiatives, First Distribution positions itself as a trusted ally in driving AWS growth and unlocking new opportunities in the digital landscape. By combining technical enablement, strategic enablement and training, and comprehensive go-to-market support, we ensure that our AWS partners are not only prepared to compete but are set to lead in the cloud arena. As AWS continues to redefine the digital landscape, First Distribution remains committed to supporting partners on their journey towards success, ensuring they are well-equipped to harness the full potential of AWS.

For more information, contact First Distribution by calling 011 540 2640 or e-mailing [email protected].