Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: a glimpse into the future of foldable technology

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the latest in Samsung’s innovative foldable smartphone line, continuing its push to redefine mobile design and user experience. The Z Fold 6 blends durability, display quality, multitasking capabilities and a host of AI-powered features, positioning it as a compelling option for both professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Here’s a look at some of the Z Fold 6’s standout features.

Durable design and improved water resistance

With foldable phones raising durability concerns, Samsung has equipped the Z Fold 6 with an IP48 rating, offering strong water and dust resistance. It can withstand being submerged in up to a metre of water for 30 minutes without damage. This advancement means users don’t have to worry about everyday spills or brief submersion in water, making the phone resilient enough to handle most little mishaps.

In terms of design, Samsung has also addressed a common frustration with earlier models: debris gathering in the phone’s hinge. By closing the gap in the Z Fold 6’s hinge, Samsung has made it easier to keep the device clean and protected against dust and small particles. The phone still features a slight crease in the centre of its inner screen, a trade-off that may bother some users, but overall, Samsung’s engineering has significantly enhanced the device’s longevity.

Exceptional camera

The Z Fold 6 features a robust camera setup ideal for photography and content creation. Equipped with a 50-megapixel main wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, this camera system is versatile for a wide range of photography needs, from landscapes to close-ups.

Additionally, there are two front-facing cameras: a selfie camera on the outer display and an under-display camera for a seamless look when the phone is opened. These features make it convenient to take selfies or make video calls without compromising display quality.

For facial recognition, Samsung has also integrated functionality on both the outer and inner screens. This dual functionality means users can quickly unlock the phone regardless of whether it’s folded or open, adding to its convenience and security.

High-quality OLED displays

The Z Fold 6 offers a 6.2-inch cover screen and a stunning 7.6-inch OLED main screen, providing an immersive experience for gaming, watching videos or multitasking. The OLED technology ensures vibrant colours and deep blacks, contributing to impressive visual quality on both screens.

The outer display, while narrow, is functional for quick interactions or one-handed use. Once unfolded, the expansive inner screen offers a tablet-like experience, making it ideal for those who need extra screen real estate for productivity or entertainment.

Enhanced productivity with AI-driven features

Samsung has introduced several AI-powered features aimed at improving productivity on the Z Fold 6, including the “Note to Text” function, which converts handwritten notes into digital text. This feature is particularly useful for professionals or students who want to take quick notes during meetings or lectures. While the Z Fold 6 doesn’t come with an S Pen by default, users can take notes with their fingers or a compatible stylus. Samsung has also added a convenient option to scan handwritten notes with the camera, which the AI then recognises and converts to editable text.

Another noteworthy feature is “Sketch to Image”, which allows users to draw a quick sketch that the phone’s AI can convert into a polished digital image. This is particularly useful for creatives looking to brainstorm logo designs or for those who need visual assets quickly. The AI-generated options are surprisingly accurate, and Samsung’s AI engine can interpret even simple drawings and transform them into more refined images.

AI-enhanced image video editing

The Z Fold 6 also shines in photo and video editing, making it a great tool for content creators. Users can make adjustments to photos, such as removing unwanted objects, using Samsung’s AI tools. For example, if you want to replace a cupcake with a healthier option in an image, the AI can substitute it with a virtual carrot or any other item, adding a creative edge to photos.

These AI tools can also enhance videos by identifying and highlighting objects or scenes, making it easier to edit content directly on the device. This AI-powered approach gives users more control over their visual content without requiring third-party apps, making the Z Fold 6 an attractive choice for users who prioritise creativity.

Seamless multitasking capabilities

Multitasking is another area where the Z Fold 6 stands out. The inner display supports multiple windows simultaneously, allowing users to keep multiple apps open side by side. For instance, you can compose an e-mail, keep an eye on a WhatsApp group and play a YouTube video – all at the same time. Samsung’s multitasking interface is intuitive and optimised for the foldable screen, helping users maximise productivity on the go.

Samsung has also enhanced the device’s multitasking capabilities with features like “Circle to Search”. This feature allows users to capture a portion of their screen (such as an object or scene from a movie) and search for information about it. This tool is especially useful for quick lookups or shopping comparisons, leveraging Samsung’s AI to provide relevant search results instantly.

Live translate for enhanced communication

The Z Fold 6’s Live Translate feature is beneficial for travellers and international communication. Using this feature, users can translate spoken or written text in real time, making it easier to communicate across languages.

Samsung continues to expand its language options, with South African languages expected to be added soon, widening the phone’s usability in multilingual settings.

Efficient file sharing with quick share

Samsung’s Quick Share technology allows Z Fold 6 users to send files effortlessly across devices, whether to another Samsung device or even an iOS device. Quick Share creates a link or QR code for sharing, which can be scanned by other devices, ensuring compatibility across platforms.

This feature is a convenient way for people to share large files or multimedia quickly without needing third-party apps or connections.

Versatile, high performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 combines premium hardware with intelligent software to offer an enhanced user experience. From its durable and sleek design to its AI-driven productivity tools, the Z Fold 6 provides a glimpse into the future of foldable technology, making it a solid choice for users looking for a versatile, high-performance device. Whether you’re a creative professional, a multitasker, or just a tech enthusiast, the Z Fold 6 has something unique to offer.

Read more articles by Samsung Electronics on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: