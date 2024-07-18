Samsung Knox: for your phone’s protection and your peace of mind

Our smartphones serve us as more than just digital companions, as they hold and safeguard our personal and private information. This is why their level of security is and should be a priority for us.

Samsung, one of the leading innovators in the mobile industry, has consistently raised the bar when it comes to security. With the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G, the company is once again reaffirming its commitment to protecting user data with its advanced security features, prominently featuring and spearheaded by the company’s renowned Knox Security platform.

In today’s interconnected world, at any given moment our smartphones contain a treasure trove of personal and sensitive information. From banking details and passwords to intimate conversations and photos, our devices hold a collection of data that must be shielded from prying eyes and malicious characters. With cyberthreats on the rise, the need for robust mobile security has never been more critical.

One of the standout features of Knox Security is its ability to safeguard user data even in the event of loss or theft

At the forefront of Samsung’s security arsenal is Knox Security, a multi-layered platform designed to protect both our phone’s hardware and software. The Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G are fortified by Knox Security, ensuring that users enjoy a secure mobile experience from the moment they power on their devices.

One of the standout features of Knox Security is its ability to safeguard user data even in the event of loss or theft. With the correct lock screen credentials, only the rightful owner can access their data, providing peace of mind in the face of potential threats.

In addition to traditional passcodes and patterns, the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G offer advanced biometric authentication options, including fingerprint recognition and facial recognition. These cutting-edge technologies not only enhance convenience but also bolster security by adding an extra layer of protection that is uniquely tied to each user.

Regular updates

Samsung understands that the mobile landscape is constantly evolving, with new threats emerging regularly. That’s why the Galaxy A35 5G and A55 5G benefit from regular security updates, ensuring that the devices remain fortified against the latest vulnerabilities and exploits. By staying proactive in addressing potential risks, Samsung demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing users with a secure mobile experience that also empowers them to embrace the full potential of their devices without compromising on safety.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Samsung’s involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung has been a Worldwide Olympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998. For over 25 years, athletes and fans have trusted Samsung’s transformative mobile technology to share the Olympic spirit globally and continue to shape the digital future of the Olympic Games for Beijing 2022 and beyond. The company’s commitment to the Olympic Movement will enter its fourth decade of partnership and extend through Los Angeles 2028. Samsung’s purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including the activations of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G features of that equipment will change the way the world experiences the Olympic Games.

About Samsung’s involvement in the Paralympic Games

Samsung is a Worldwide Partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in the wireless communications and computing equipment category. Starting from Paralympic Winter Games Torino 2006, the company has proudly supported the Paralympic Movement and enabled athletes and fans around the world to share the excitement and inspiration of the Games through Samsung’s transformative mobile technology. Samsung’s commitment to the Paralympic Games will extend through to Los Angeles 2028 and be celebrated through innovative mobile and computing experiences powered by purposeful innovations in the wireless communications and computing equipment category, including the activations of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and 5G features of that equipment.