Huawei IdeaHub: Intelligence at your fingertips - TechCentral

In July 2020, Huawei launched its elegantly simplistic IdeaHub in Southern Africa. When using the term "simplistic", this in no way refers to the various functions the unit can offer, but to the modern, user-centric design.

In July 2020, Huawei launched its elegantly simplistic IdeaHub in Southern Africa. When using the term “simplistic”, this in no way refers to the various functions the unit can offer, but to the modern, user-centric design.

The Huawei IdeaHub finally gives you the opportunity to throw your outdated whiteboard out the door with its intelligent handwriting capabilities, HD projection, video-conferencing feature and open-office App Gallery. This all-in-one solution is all you need to host meetings and presentations, or just a simple brainstorming session.

Suitable for meeting rooms, open offices, executive boardrooms or even your home office, the 4K UHD projection will ensure you receive the best user experience with ultra-high-definition images. The IdeaHub conveniently supports three projection modes, namely:

IdeaShare: This method will allow you to project the content of your notebook to the IdeaHub with one simple click.

This method will allow you to project the content of your notebook to the IdeaHub with one simple click. IdeaShare App: Install this application on your PC, tablet or mobile phone and enter the projection code displayed on the IdeaHub.

Install this application on your PC, tablet or mobile phone and enter the projection code displayed on the IdeaHub. Wired Projection: Connect using a wired connection.

While making use of any of the above methods, you can directly perform any presentation task on the IdeaHub as opposed to your source device. The interactive whiteboard provides you with the ultimate writing experience due to the ultra-low, 35ms writing latency, and choice between writing with a pen or your hand. The IdeaHub also supports third-party cloud meetings with a high network adaptability — 30% PLC for video and 80% PLC for audio.

If using the IdeaHub in an open office environment, you could even use the unit to assist your office in going green and saying farewell to printed notices by using the IdeaHub as a bulletin board. Not only is this more environmentally friendly, but you are also able to program the real-time release of your company communication, ensuring your staff are kept up to date at any time.

According to Pinnacle’s Huawei product manager, James Nel, the main value of investing in the IdeaHub is that it replaces an entire boardroom, including displays, video-conferencing systems, whiteboards, remote collaboration and soundproofing, in one consolidated device.

