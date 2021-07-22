Huawei’s next-gen storage network, NoF+, wins Interop Best of Show Award

Huawei’s next-generation high-performance Inter-DC Storage Network won the Runners-up of Interop Tokyo2021 Best of Show Award in Tokyo, Japan, on 14 April 2021. This is the first international award the solution, better known as NoF+, has received. It combines three types of devices to achieve high reliability, low latency and cost-effective transmission.

Industry-leading firms and organisations gather each year at Japan’s largest ICT exhibition to showcase their most sophisticated products and solutions. This time, Huawei showed off its next-generation NoF+ solution, and the show’s professionals praised its improved performance, dependability and usability.

The NoF+ solution, which combines the latest-generation OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage and the CloudEngine DC storage network switch, is challenging traditional centralised storage networks. The all-flash data centre and hyper-converged Ethernet are the foundations of the solution.

The Huawei NoF+ solution addresses some of the industry’s most pressing issues. In terms of storage dependability, for example, failover within seconds is critical; unfortunately, ordinary Ethernet lacks proactive fault detection and alerting.

To enable sub-second fault response, the solution combines storage systems and network switches. Huawei’s storage and networking devices work together to create a plug-and-play solution for capacity expansion. This makes future storage network growth much easier. In data centres, the solution also implements end-to-end data optimisation.

Zero packet loss

Huawei’s continued efforts to change the storage network have resulted in NoF+, the only solution in the industry that offers zero-packet-loss Ethernet, high bandwidth, low latency and easy maintenance. It also makes it easier to integrate storage, networking and computing resources for real-time data sharing, as well as being transparent and compatible.

Huawei recently collaborated on joint innovation using the NoF+ solution with a couple of large financial and telecommunications companies, creating new avenues for data infrastructure development. Although there’s a long way to go in terms of storage network transformation, this award is a tremendous step in the right direction.