Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series: smarter sensors, sharper design, stronger performance

As wearables evolve, they have moved to an era where blending intelligent performance with everyday style and technical precision matters. The new Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series, featuring the new Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro, steps confidently into this space. Combining high-spec materials, smart sensors, pro-level features and immersive display technology, changes up what a smartwatch can do and how it should feel to use.

The design philosophy behind the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series is clear: high function, low fuss. Both models are slim and ultra-light, with the Huawei Watch Fit 4 weighing just 27g and measuring 9.5mm, and the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro slightly more robust at 30.4g and 9.3mm.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro edition upgrades the materials significantly, with aviation-grade aluminium, a titanium-alloy bezel and ultra-durable sapphire glass. The result is a timepiece that wears like a fashion accessory but is engineered like a precision instrument.

Display technology at its brightest

Both models are equipped with a generous 1.82-inch Amoled screen with ultra-high retina resolution. The Huawei Watch Fit 4 reaches up to 2 000 nits of brightness, while the Fit 4 Pro hits 3 000 nits, powered by Huawei’s Hybrid Amoled innovation.

That means visibility even in direct sun, with deep contrast and punchy colour for maximum legibility. The combination of hardware and interface makes navigating widgets, workouts and notifications both seamless and satisfying.

Smarts that go far beyond fitness

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 introduces a broader set of capabilities than just tracking your steps, leveraging Huawei’s latest developments in sensor fusion and software intelligence. Seven new sport modes, an integrated air pressure sensor and the upgraded Huawei Sunflower Positioning System provide rich, layered data for users on the move.

Location tracking is sharper thanks to an intelligent, beam-reconfigurable antenna system that improves GPS precision by up to 30% compared to previous models. The addition of watersports route tracking is particularly notable, marking Huawei’s move into advanced aquatic analytics.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 also debuts the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, a feature that uses physiological cues such as heart-rate variability to track mental stress and mood, backed by adaptive watch faces that change expression throughout the day.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro – serious tech

For users who demand more from their gear, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is packed with functionality that rivals sports-specific wearables. Advanced terrain map tracking supports offline maps, real-time route alerts and even backtracking. Dual-frequency GNSS ensures high-accuracy location data for trail runners, cyclists and hikers.

It also supports detailed training modes for golfers and divers. Golf Course Mode includes access to over 15 000 courses and dynamic club distance readings, while Diving Mode supports freediving to depths of up to 40m with real-time depth and hover data.

Offline contour maps, breath-hold training and checkpoint navigation are supported natively on-device – no phone required.

TruSense System sets new standard for health tracking

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro introduces the new Huawei TruSense System – a next-gen health sensor platform that pushes wearable accuracy into medical-grade territory. It monitors heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, ECG and sleep breathing, offering real-time feedback on key health metrics.

For women, temperature-based menstrual and ovulation tracking is included, and the data is processed on-device for enhanced privacy and prediction accuracy. This level of biometric granularity shows the evolution of smartwatches into truly comprehensive wellness tools.

Going the distance with style

Huawei has built these devices to go the distance. The Huawei Watch Fit 4 delivers up to 10 days of typical use and recharges fully in 75 minutes. The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro charges even faster in just 60 minutes. Both devices are compatible with Android and iOS, ensuring broad ecosystem integration and app support.

Users can also fully customise the display experience, from DIY sticker watch faces and functional widgets to personal photo uploads and dynamic layouts.

For those who expect their tech to be smart, stylish and always-on, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Series ticks all the right boxes.

Available immediately, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 comes in black, purple, white and grey from R2 999, or add it to your Vodacom, Telkom or Cell C plan from only R99/month over 36 months. Ts&Cs apply.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is available in an iconic green, black and blue from R4 999, or add it to your Vodacom, Telkom or Cell C plan from only R149/month over 36 months. Again, Ts&Cs apply.

