Industry veteran Douglas Reed joins Huge Group

Internet industry veteran Douglas Reed, who helped build internet service provider DataPro and its successor, Vox Telecom, is joining JSE-listed Huge Group in a senior role.

Reed will look after Huge Group’s growth and innovation portfolio, Huge said in a statement on Tuesday. He will work closely with the investment companies in the group’s investment portfolio.

“His industry knowledge and hands-on approach will support Huge Group’s portfolio investment companies with their growth aspirations, with an immediate focus on Huge Group’s virtual mobile network enablement and IoT (internet of things) growth initiatives,” it said.

A big near-term focus for Huge Group is on consumer brands that aspire to be mobile virtual network operators.

“While the cost of entering the MVNO space has always been a challenge for would-be MVNOs, Huge Group is able to provide a low-cost, low-risk entry point for brands looking to develop mobile services tailored to their unique needs,” Reed said in the statement. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

