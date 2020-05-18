Infographic: Solving broadband access for SA with TV white spaces - TechCentral

Television white spaces (TVWS) are portions of unused radio spectrum that have the ability to digitally transform South Africa.

» TVWS offer 24Mbit/s broadband speeds and cover up to 10 km, penetrating both natural and man-made obstacles.

» TVWS are regulated by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa under a three-tiered ecosystem: the Reference Geolocation Spectrum Database (R-GLSD); the Secondary Geo-location Spectrum Database (S-GLSD); and TVWS networks.

» The TVWS value chain comprises manufacturers and vendors of white-space devices, providers of S-GLSD services, network planners, integrators, installers and operators, data centre providers, and finally, end-users of the TVWS network.

See the infographic below for more information about how it works.