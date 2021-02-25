Interview: DG and HP on the rapidly shifting South African IT landscape - TechCentral

In this promoted episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to representatives from Digital Generation (DG) and HP about the impact that Covid-19 has had on the local IT industry and how it’s shifted conversations with enterprise customers.

DG marketing and sales specialist Michelle Budde kicks off the conversation with a look at how her company adopted to the Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns. She then talks about some of the challenges the industry has faced in securing stock in the past year.

Budde also covers DG’s black empowerment credentials and its relationships with global original equipment manufacturers, including HP.

Ricardo Duarte, senior technical consultant at HP, then joins the discussion in the second half of the podcast to talk about HP’s direction and focus since the break-up of Hewlett-Packard four years ago to create HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Duarte has a look at what the largest enterprise users in South Africa are talking about today, a year into the Covid pandemic, and what some of the hottest topics are on their agendas, including cybersecurity.

He then unpacks HP Analytics and why this is relevant in today’s climate of working from home — how can endpoint data analytics could help organisations deal with distantly connected users and ultimately the user experience?

