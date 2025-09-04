TCS + | HP’s AI future – how on-device intelligence is redefining work in Africa

AI has advanced at breakneck speed in the last few years, with most knowledge workers using the technology to enhance their work in some shape or form.

Most of this computing has been happening in the cloud. However, the advent of the neural processing unit, or NPU, has made it possible to move AI computation to the edge, which not only improves speeds but also protects personal and company data.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+, we were on location at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton where HP recently hosted its 2025 Future of Work event. The event brings together industry leaders, decision-makers and innovators and explores the evolving landscape of work in the age of artificial intelligence.

Ertug Ayik, vice president and MD for Middle East and Africa at HP, connected the dots between the company’s new AI-infused product line and broader concepts shaping the way in which work is being done.

Ayik delves into:

HP’s shift from a product focused company to a solutions and services outfit;

Why on-device AI processing capability has become a priority for HP;

The advantages on-device AI have for performance, security and power efficiency;

HP’s strategy for South Africa and the African continent;

Key initiatives HP is driving across Africa; and

What to expect from HP in the coming years.

Don’t miss the conversation!

