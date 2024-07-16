Kaspersky to shut its US business under pressure

Kaspersky Lab will gradually wind down its US operations from 20 July, the Russian antivirus software maker said. The news comes nearly a month after the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the country.

Kaspersky, which will eliminate all US-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing “purchase unavailable for US customers”.

Last month, US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia’s influence on the cybersecurity company.

The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky’s senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, chief operating officer, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.

The new restrictions by the US government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on 29 September.

New US business for Kaspersky is to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on 20 June. — Chandni Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh, (c) 2024 Reuters

