Load shedding to be reduced to stage 3

Eskom will reduce to stage 3 the current bout of severe load shedding that is crippling South Africa’s economy. This will happen from 10pm on Wednesday evening, the utility said.

It said on Wednesday afternoon that it is able to reduce the severity of the power cuts after generating units were returned to service.

“Having returned to service six generating units over the past 24 hours, and with three more units set to return tomorrow, Eskom is pleased to be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to stage 3 at 10pm tonight (Wednesday),” it said.

Load shedding will continue at stage 3 until Friday, although Eskom warned that it will “continue to adjust the stage of load shedding depending on the level of breakdowns”.

"A generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations returned to service during the day, adding to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations that returned to service during the night. A unit each at Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by tomorrow. Altogether, this will boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which we also expect lower demand."