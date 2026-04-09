M-KOPA’s 2025 impact: women at the heart of digital inclusion

For millions of South Africans, access to opportunity is still determined by access to tools, particularly smartphones and digital financial services that allow for participation in the modern economy. M-KOPA South Africa’s 2025 Impact Report offers a clear view of what happens when those barriers are removed at scale.

Read the full M-KOPA report

“South Africa faces a national unemployment crisis that demands collective action,” said Cameron Perumal, GM at M-KOPA South Africa. “We’ve focused on creating tangible impact, opening pathways to digital inclusion, income generation and financial access for Every Day Earners.”

Women at the epicentre

The 2025 report highlights the central role of women in driving and benefiting from this transformation. Women make up 49% of M-KOPA’s customer base in South Africa – the highest across its markets – and 88% report improved quality of life. Notably, 36% are first-time smartphone users, demonstrating strong reach into underserved communities.

On the supply side, women represent 84% of M-KOPA’s sales agent network, up from 49%. These roles are more than jobs – they are pathways to economic independence. Some 62% of agents say M-KOPA was their first income opportunity, and 73% report earning more since joining.

For Thando, who joined as an agent while unemployed, the opportunity has been transformative. She has since progressed into a leadership role and is now able to provide stability for her family.

100 000 pathways into the digital economy

Since entering the market in 2023, the company has unlocked more than R370-million in credit for over 100 000 customers, providing affordable smartphones through a financing model that requires no collateral or formal proof of income. For many, this is not just access to a device; it is a first step into the digital economy.

Behind the milestone of 100 000 customers lies a deeper story of inclusion and economic participation. For 33 000 customers, an M-KOPA device was their first-ever smartphone. Today, 64% use their phones to generate income, while 35% report earning more since joining. These devices are not just communication tools; they are enabling small businesses, job access and digital transactions. The impact extends beyond income. Some 84% of customers report an improved quality of life, with many now better able to support their households and invest in their families.

Sbongile, a wig maker and small business owner, uses her smartphone to photograph products, communicate with clients and market her services online. Her story reflects a broader shift: connectivity is becoming a direct pathway to economic opportunity.

Driving local economic value

M-KOPA’s impact extends beyond individuals into the broader economy. The company has created 1 300 income opportunities for sales agents and directly employs more than 150 people. In 2024, it contributed more than R24-million in tax revenue and invested R155.5-million in local procurement.

Through partnerships with telecommunications providers and other ecosystem players, M-KOPA is strengthening local supply chains while expanding access to essential services.

Scaling inclusion responsibly

As digital and financial inclusion expands, so, too, does the responsibility to protect customers. M-KOPA’s model incorporates strong consumer protections, including transparent pricing, no late payment penalties, and the ability to return devices and exit agreements without financial harm. This ensures access is built on trust and long-term sustainability.

At the same time, the company is embedding sustainability into its growth strategy, with plans to introduce refurbished smartphones in South Africa, linking affordability with environmental responsibility.

A model built for Every Day Earners

M-KOPA’s approach was built for the millions of people that traditional credit systems were not. Over 15 years, it has refined a financing model that matches daily repayments to real income patterns, requires no collateral or credit history and allows customers to pause payments or return devices without penalty.

But the model goes beyond access to a device. As customers build a repayment record, they unlock a progressive suite of digital financial services, from cash loans and health insurance to device protection and affordable data bundles. Each product builds on the last, turning a first smartphone into a lasting financial relationship and a pathway to greater stability and economic opportunity.

Looking ahead

With plans to expand into all nine provinces and deepen its range of digital financial services, M-KOPA South Africa is positioning itself as a key player in addressing structural inequality. Its model shows that inclusion is not a trade-off against commercial success but a pathway to it. As the 2025 Impact Report makes clear, when people are given the right tools, they go beyond a technological connection. They are able to participate, earn and build more resilient futures.