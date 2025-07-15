Mental wellness at scale: how Mac fuels October Health’s mission

October Health is transforming the way individuals and organisations approach mental wellness — through proactive, tech-enabled solutions that scale. At the heart of this mission is a powerful partnership with iStore for Business and a company-wide adoption of Mac, enabling seamless collaboration, robust security and sustainable growth.

At October Health, innovation isn’t just a goal, it’s a mindset. From product development to user support, every team is driven by a shared purpose: to make mental wellness more accessible, effective and human.

To bring this vision to life, October Health needed more than just devices. It needed a technology partner that could match its pace and purpose. That’s where iStore stepped in.

By equipping every department with Mac, October Health has built a unified, high-performance environment where creativity, speed and cross-functional collaboration thrive. Whether it’s engineers deploying new features, clinicians supporting users or marketers driving awareness, every team is empowered by the intuitive Apple ecosystem.

Built-in security that scales with you

As a SOC 2 Type 2-compliant organisation, October Health operates under strict data privacy and governance standards. With sensitive personal health information at the core of its service, security isn’t just a feature, it’s a foundation.

Mac’s built-in security capabilities — automatic encryption, endpoint protection and seamless remote management — offer a strategic advantage. Devices stay secure and up to date without manual intervention, reducing operational overhead and allowing teams to focus on what matters most: delivering life-changing support.

A strategic tech partnership for purpose-driven growth

Through its partnership with iStore, October Health gains more than just hardware. It gains a growth partner. From tailored deployments and expert onboarding to responsive, remote-first support, iStore ensures that the company’s tech environment remains agile, secure and scalable.

This isn’t just about maintaining systems, it’s about building momentum. With shared values and a shared drive for impact, the synergy between October Health and iStore is more than a service agreement – it’s a collaboration between equals.

Because, when a company redefining mental health meets a partner redefining business technology, the result isn’t just compatibility. It’s capability.

About iStore Business

iStore Business is South Africa’s dedicated Apple Premium Reseller, empowering organisations of all sizes to transform how they work with Apple. From seamless device deployment and flexible financing to advanced technical support and comprehensive lifecycle management, iStore Business delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to your company’s needs.

With a nationwide footprint, dedicated business consultants and certified technical teams, iStore Business helps unlock productivity, creativity and performance with Apple technology across industries. Explore how your business can benefit from solutions including iCare Warranty for Business, employee choice programmes and Apple Financial Services. Learn more about iStore for Business.