Massmart in talks to buy OneCart

JSE-listed Massmart, which owns Makro, Builders and other well-known retail brands, said on Wednesday that it has entered discussions to buy a controlling stake in e-commerce specialist OneCart.

“OneCart is a fast moving consumer goods marketplace and logistics platform that partners with leading retailers in South Africa to enable fast, flexible and efficient online sales and home delivery to consumers across the country,” Massmart said in a statement to shareholders.

“The platform provides access to products across the dry grocery, frozen and fresh foods, liquor, baby, health and beauty, household and pet supplies categories, all made available to consumers via a single shopping interface.”

This potential acquisition will allow the company to further expand its capabilities in the fast-growing on-demand delivery segment

Massmart said the talks are in line with its strategy to accelerate its e-commerce presence. “This potential acquisition will allow the company to further expand its capabilities in the fast-growing on-demand delivery segment, while continuing to support the independent retailer marketplace model of OneCart.

“Negotiations are at an advanced stage and Massmart is hopeful to conclude discussions in the coming weeks pending finalisation of a few key matters.”

Bottles

Last year, Pick n Pay announced in would buy on-demand online grocery service Bottles. The two companies formed a closer partnership following government’s decision to ban alcohol sales during level-5 of the Covid-19 lockdown. This forced Bottles, which had focused on alcohol delivery, to pivot its business.

Bottles has since been rebranded as Pick n Pay ASAP, a service that competes directly with Shoprite Group’s popular Sixty60 shopping app. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media