MediaTek Helio G Series to power gaming smartphone experiences for SA consumers - TechCentral

MediaTek, the world’s fourth largest global fabless semiconductor company, on Thursday reiterated its commitment towards providing new-age technology solutions to enable the roll-out of future-ready smartphones in the South African market.

MediaTek announced the launch of its premium gaming chip, MediaTek Helio G95, along with its offerings across the spectrum, including G90T, G85, G80, G70, G35 and G25 chips. Aimed at the premium 4G gaming smartphone segment, the semiconductor company has associated with global smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Infinix to launch up to 10 premium, feature-rich smartphones, powered by MediaTek Helio G series, in 2021.

The powerful MediaTek Helio G95, with enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology, features multi-camera support, unrivalled connectivity, and AI Super Resolution for video streams. MediaTek Helio G95 offers gaming enthusiasts faster performance and high-end features like advanced multi-camera photography – up to four cameras with an integrated AI processing unit (APU). The chip is also equipped with an ultra-low power, HDR10-standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time. Other features include always-on DSP that supports dual wake-up word detection, ensuring seamless concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The ultra-low power DSP minimises power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants.

For details on MediaTek Helio G Series, click here For details on MediaTek Dimensity Series, click here



“South Africa is our top smartphone market in Africa with annual shipments expected to grow towards 15 million in contrast to some decline globally. We have been actively enabling Africa with our innovative chips with the aim of facilitating transformative technology in the region and will continue to do so,” said Rami Osman, director for corporate sales & marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

“MediaTek’s Helio G-Series is the latest generation in our Helio family of chipsets for smartphones that will continue our commitment to 4G connectivity and the adoption thereof. MediaTek is collaborating with handset and operator partners across sub-Saharan Africa to offer mainstream and premium gaming smartphones with the latest technologies to consumers and promote digital inclusion across the region.

“Moreover, MediaTek is currently collaborating with MTN South Africa and Vodacom South Africa, which have plans to accelerate the deployment of their 5G networks. In parallel to 5G network deployment and testing, we will need to make the terminals ready by bringing our Dimensity 5G series for premium and flagship smartphones and our T750 5G modems for a much faster mobile and fixed broadband access experience.”

MediaTek has a balanced portfolio across smartphones, smart homes and other segments. While smartphones and tablets contribute between 45% and 48% of revenue, 29% and 33% of revenue comprises Voice Assistant Devices, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) and power management solutions. The remaining 21% to 26% of revenue is led by smart home and other categories, including digital TVs, DVD players, optical storage, feature phones and set-top boxes.

Globally, the last 12 months were significant for MediaTek, with a strong focus on 5G, gaming, Wi-Fi 6 and AIoT capabilities. MediaTek unveiled several 5G chips under the MediaTek Dimensity series, including the flagship 1200, 1100, 1000+, 1000, 820, 800, 800U and 720 chips, offering 5G connectivity to smartphone users across segments. MediaTek also launched the Helio G95, G85, G80, G70, G35 and G25 chips with HyperEngine technology to enable incredible gaming experiences.

MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology:

Optimises the entire smartphone using four “engines” that cover networking, rapid display and touchscreen response, resource management, and picture quality, enabling seamless gameplay and a better user experience;

Intelligently triggers Wi-Fi and LTE concurrency in case of weak Wi-Fi signal, ensuring a smooth and lag-free connection during gaming;

Defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection; and

Ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU and memory.

With cutting-edge gaming performance enhancements, AI camera features and advanced connectivity and multimedia features, the Helio G series chipsets are bringing consumers around the world superior smartphone gaming experiences.