Finding the right fit: how MSB Micro Systems selects partners for success

As telecommucations operators, internet service providers and enterprises expand their services and reach, the demand for intelligent, scalable network solutions grows.

MSB Micro Systems, with over 25 years of telecoms expertise, recognises that success requires more than advanced products. It also needs strategic partnerships built on shared value and operational alignment.

Delivering reliable, secure user authentication and subscriber management through core services like authentication (Auth), authorisation, authentication and accounting (AAA) and policy control function (PCF) is essential. Equally important is ensuring these solutions reach the right customers with local support. For MSB, selecting reseller partners is a strategic choice to drive growth, service excellence, and market presence.

Partnerships built on capability and commitment

MSB Micro Systems is clear about its expectations. While market access is important, it is far from the only consideration. Reseller-partners must demonstrate deep local knowledge, technical and operational strength and a customer-first mindset.

At the heart of MSB’s offering is the subscriber management platform (SMP), a robust, scalable and extensible solution designed to simplify and unify the management of users, devices, and network policies.

The SMP, along with Auth, AAA and PCF capabilities, forms the backbone of digital service delivery for ISPs, mobile operators and critical infrastructure providers.

These are not point solutions but core infrastructure elements. All partners need to be able to represent and support critical services, which means operational readiness, support maturity and long-term commitment.

Strategic fit: what MSB looks for

MSB’s selection criteria are comprehensive and pragmatic to guarantee seamless integration into customer environments and successful project delivery. These include:

1. Service capabilities

A strong partner must have existing engagements in IP network services, subscriber and device authentication, and core or edge networking. MSB prioritises resellers who already provide:

SMP solutions or equivalents

Auth/AAA services

Network policy and quality of service enforcement

Complementary offerings such as operation support systems and business support systems, device provisioning, IP address management or security integration

These service skills show more than technical competence. They reveal a contextual understanding of the network and operations’ environments supported by MSB’s products.

2. Geographic presence and market direction

MSB’s path to market strategy includes expansion into new geographies (throughout Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets). The target reseller-partners are already entrenched in these geographies and have developed strong relationships in verticals such as:

ISPs and broadband providers

Mobile and fixed-line operators

Utilities and innovative infrastructure companies

Enterprise customers in finance, healthcare and public services

A reseller’s ability to open doors, navigate local procurement cycles and provide on-ground support is critical to MSB’s market development goals.

3. Organisational readiness

MSB also weighs up prospective partners based on their operational maturity. This includes:

Sales and pre-sales capabilities: Do they have sales engineers who can articulate value propositions and respond to requests for proposals and requests for information?

Do they have sales engineers who can articulate value propositions and respond to requests for proposals and requests for information? Project management strength: Can they handle multi-phase deployments, coordinate with multiple vendors and stick to implementation timelines?

Can they handle multi-phase deployments, coordinate with multiple vendors and stick to implementation timelines? Technical support infrastructure: Can they provide level-1 and level-2 support, escalate to MSB for level 3, and manage service level agreement-driven support contracts?

Partners that can field dedicated teams or assign solution champions are considered long-term collaborators, not just transactional vendors.

4. Financial and legal standing

For MSB, reseller-partners that demonstrate stable financial health, clean legal compliance, and the ability to handle procurement and contractual obligations (especially when engaging with public sector or tier-1 customers) are non-negotiable. This minimises delivery risk and ensures accountability in large-scale deployments.

The ideal partner profile

While the above criteria are an excellent foundation, MSB defines its ideal reseller-partner even further through three core characteristics:

Value creation, not just value capture

MSB is looking for partners who invest in customer success, proactively identify use cases, help customers realise operational efficiencies and offer post-deployment support. Rather than simply selling a licence, the ideal partner helps translate technology into results.

Long-term vision

MSB’s solutions often become mission-critical components in a customer’s network. As such, it seeks partners willing to commit to multi-year relationships, local capability building and ongoing service evolution. The company is not looking for resellers who will disappear after the first invoice, but partners who grow with MSB and its clients.

Cultural alignment

MSB prides itself on its nimbleness, responsiveness and engineering integrity. The ideal partner matches that energy with transparent communication, customer empathy and a shared commitment to doing the job right.

Quality over quantity

MSB is not trying to sign the most partners; it is trying to sign the right ones. By choosing entities that are technically capable, operationally mature, strategically connected and culturally aligned, the business can guarantee its solutions deliver maximum value where it matters most: in customers’ hands.

About MSB Micro Systems

MSB Micro Systems, established in 2003, specialises in managing network connectivity for corporate clients with mobile workforces and telemetry needs. We provide reliable, innovative solutions, including user authentication, network policy authorisation and detailed usage reporting. Our services ensure seamless connectivity and robust support, adhering to industry standards and best practices. See msbmicro.com for further services and company details.