How MSB Micro Systems helps resellers deliver always-on enterprise APN

In the Southern Africa region, mobile connectivity has become a boardroom priority. Companies no longer treat it as a utility expense; it is a critical enabler of revenue, telemetry, worker productivity and customer engagement.

Yet an estimated 60% mobile internet usage gap persists: millions of people live in areas with mobile coverage but remain unconnected due to cost, device and digital skills barriers. Meanwhile, 4G is expected to account for about half of all connections by 2030, and the mobile industry’s GDP contribution is forecast to rise from US$140-billion in 2023 to $170-billion by 2030 – provided reliability and affordability barriers are addressed.

Resilience must be engineered

In South Africa, the scale of investment required tells its own story. Operators have poured roughly R2.5-billion into batteries and about R930-million into generators in a single year to stabilise services during load shedding – before the running costs of fuel and maintenance are even factored in.

That level of spend underscores a simple truth: resilience cannot be assumed; it must be engineered. When it fails, the impact is material. Research repeatedly shows that more than half of major outages cost in excess of $100 000, with many exceeding $1-million. For organisations with distributed telemetry networks, branch offices or mobile workforces, an outage translates directly into reputational, revenue and regulatory risk.

This is where MSB Micro Systems comes in. The company operates a managed AAA (authentication, authorisation and accounting) stack on its SMP platform for enterprise APN access and policy control. Delivered with 24/7 support, engineered failover and disciplined SLAs, the platform provides the foundation resellers need to keep corporate customers online – predictably. MSB supplies the engineered backbone; resellers translate it into differentiated, revenue-generating enterprise solutions.

Why predictability matters

As the demand for connectivity grows, companies must balance cost against availability. Reliable authentication and policy execution – per user, per device, per requirement – enables businesses to manage expenses while ensuring critical services remain securely available during peak usage.

Redundancy by design and efficient load management of AAA layers reduce both the impact and scope of incidents. For resellers, this means fewer unexpected escalations, fewer billing disputes and a service-delivery model that meets customer expectations.

In competitive enterprise markets, availability is tied directly to reputation. Procurement and risk committees increasingly require hardened architecture, documented SLAs and evidence of prudent capacity management. Multi-site designs, escalation paths and SLA-driven operations are no longer a “nice to have” – they are procurement gatekeepers.

At the same time, policy-driven access control, analytics and fast provisioning enable the kind of differentiated services that drive higher ARPU in enterprise markets – making this an important revenue lever for resellers.

MSB’s five pillars of best practice

MSB’s strategy is organised around five interlocking pillars designed to translate engineering discipline into business results.

1. Predictability

At the core is SLA-supported, 24/7 support organised around ITIL disciplines. MSB delivers second- and third-level support with specific resolution times and formal escalation procedures. Two SLA tiers correspond to customer criticality: BizComplete (99.5% availability) and CoreEssential (98.0% availability). Average time to deploy is five to 10 days, giving resellers quick time to value and shorter order-to-active cycles.

2. Planning horizon

The SMP platform provides centralised AAA, enabling accurate usage visibility and consistent policy enforcement across all subscribers. This allows resellers to manage their environments with confidence, ensuring users, devices and services operate within expected limits.

Wallets and vouchers support the creation of data limits, usage notifications and spend controls – tools that are particularly valuable for mobile workforces, MVNOs, ISPs and data retailers that require predictable consumption patterns. MSB also provides regular capacity insights to help resellers plan ahead.

3. Stability

Predictability is enforced through change-management processes. Change and maintenance windows are well defined, and communication and escalation processes are established to reduce operational variability. Key metrics include rollback rates within change windows, adherence to incident-severity guidance and reduced mean time to resolve (MTTR).

4. Geographical redundancy

The architecture provides inter-data-centre failover in the event that one location becomes non-responsive or isolated. In multi-location testing, failover flips are successful with a mean failover time of fewer than five seconds.

5. Load balancing

Load balancing is active-active, distributing traffic across sites and mitigating bursts before they reach the reseller’s managed network. After network glitches, authentication spikes can grow to as many as 400 packets per second. MSB’s architecture balances packet-processing throughput and latency, ensuring median authentication times remain below four seconds. Load balancing also serves as a safety net during maintenance, recovery and unexpected outages.

Security and operational reinforcement

SMP operates in a secure cloud environment that is actively monitored for events and incidents, which are automatically alerted to operational personnel. Standard operating procedures emphasise predictability, ensuring timely communication, organised remediation and operational quality. Policy compliance and escalation procedures are incorporated into day-to-day activities, translating engineering discipline into reliable outcomes.

Outcomes and metrics

MSB’s approach makes predictability measurable. On the availability and continuity front, the company tracks minutes of unplanned downtime per month against the 99.5% (BizComplete) and 98% (CoreEssential) performance levels, and has achieved 100% success in inter-data-centre failover testing with sub-five-second failover times.

On capacity and performance, median authentication response times remain under four seconds during peak conditions, with the ability to sustain spikes of 400 packets per second. Implementation times run at five to 10 days, with resource allocation commensurate with subscribed capacity.

Operational quality is tracked through MTTR against SLA severity directives, change success rates via rollback ratios and continuous policy-conformance monitoring. These metrics give resellers credible, quantifiable resilience narratives – key ammunition for enterprise procurement conversations.

Reseller benefits: operational and commercial

On the operational side, SLA-based support relieves backlog pressure during incidents, while SMP eases AAA overload during large-scale logins, firmware updates or recovery cycles. Deployments of five to 10 days accelerate project schedules, and policy-enforced controls provide levers for immediate risk management.

Commercially, MSB offers tiered pricing for predictable spend, with costs that correlate with usage to enable scalable growth. SLA clarity enhances procurement negotiations. Segment-aligned solutions – BizComplete for high-stakes environments, CoreEssential for business-hours contexts – allow resellers to match offerings to customer needs. And analytics and policy management enable upselling and estate expansion, driving greater ARPU potential.

In this collaboration framework, MSB builds the base and resellers create distinctive enterprise offerings on top of it – creating mutual value through operational stability and sustainable revenue growth.

MSB’s commitment

Across South Africa and the rest of the continent, business leaders are demanding a consistent connectivity experience amid affordability constraints and grid instability. The answer lies in architecture and operational effectiveness: well-defined SLAs, strict capacity management, engineered stability, smart load balancing and multi-site geo-redundancy, underpinned by operational excellence and fast implementation cycles.

MSB Micro Systems is committed to helping resellers leverage best practices to differentiate, enabling policy-based, always-on enterprise APN solutions.

In a market characterised by volatility, predictability is a source of differentiation. And resilience, properly engineered, is a source of growth.