MTN unveils new Mega Plans - 25GB for R599 - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has invested tens of billions of rand in its network infrastructure in recent years, giving it the right to brag about having the country’s best mobile network.

Now the company appears eager to accelerate the return on investment in that infrastructure by attempting to grab market share from its competitors, including Vodacom and Telkom. That’s if its aggressively priced new voice and data offerings announced on Monday are anything to go by.

The company has launched data-rich and voice-rich “Mega Plans” contracts, with options including 25GB/month of data and 200 minutes of voice for R599 on a Sim-only month-to-month arrangement.

There’s also a 1 500-minute voice plan that includes 8GB of data for R599/month, also available on a month-to-month basis.

The Mega Gigs data deals are:

2GB at R129, which includes 25 minutes of voice;

4GB at R199, which includes 50 minutes of voice;

8GB at R199, which includes 75 minutes of voice;

12GB at R399, which includes 100 minutes of voice and a R30 international calling bundle; and

25GB at R599, which includes 200 minutes of voice and a R30 international calling bundle.

Mega Talk voice deals are:

100 minutes at R129, which includes 500MB data;

240 minutes at R199, which includes 1GB of data;

500 minutes at R299, which includes 2GB of data and R30 international calling bundle;

700 minutes at R399, which includes 5GB of data and a R30 international calling bundle; and

1 500 minutes at R599, which includes 8GB of data and a R30 international calling bundle.

Customers can add smartphones and other devices to these plans at an additional cost and paid them off over 24- or 36-month contract period. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media