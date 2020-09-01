Mupita takes the reins at MTN as Shuter era ends - TechCentral

MTN Group chief financial officer Ralph Mupita took the reins from former CEO Rob Shuter on Tuesday, paving the way for a new era at Africa’s largest telecommunications group by subscribers.

Shuter is leaving MTN to join BT Group as CEO of UK company’s enterprise business.

MTN said in a statement to shareholders on Tuesday that Sugentharan Perumal will replace Mupita as chief financial officer on an interim basis until a full-time group CFO has been appointed.

Perumal has served as an external auditor of MTN and has held various key executive and board positions within the group. Sugen is currently acting CFO of MTN South Africa and has previously held the same position at MTN Irancell.

The group further announced several changes to its board and other management changes: