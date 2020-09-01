Mupita takes the reins at MTN as Shuter era ends - TechCentral

MTN Group chief financial officer Ralph Mupita took the reins from former CEO Rob Shuter on Tuesday, paving the way for a new era at Africa’s largest telecommunications group by subscribers.
Shuter is leaving MTN to join BT Group as CEO of UK company’s enterprise business.
MTN said in a statement to shareholders on Tuesday that Sugentharan Perumal will replace Mupita as chief financial officer on an interim basis until a full-time group CFO has been appointed.
Perumal has served as an external auditor of MTN and has held various key executive and board positions within the group. Sugen is currently acting CFO of MTN South Africa and has previously held the same position at MTN Irancell.
The group further announced several changes to its board and other management changes:
- Christine Ramon will step down as a director at the end of September to “focus on her extended executive responsibilities”. Ramon has been an MTN director since 2014 and for the past five years has served as chairwoman of the group audit committee.
- Sindi Mabaso-Koyana has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of MTN Group, effective immediately. Her career has included MD of Viamax Logistics, a subsidiary of Transnet, group financial director of Transnet, and an executive partner at Ernst & Young. Mabaso-Koyana has been appointed as chairwoman of MTN’s group audit committee with effect from 1 October.
- Dineo Molefe has been appointed as CFO of MTN South Africa, with effect from 1 December. She will join MTN South Africa from T-Systems South Africa where she is CEO. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media