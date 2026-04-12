Musk hurls expletives at senior SA diplomat in Starlink row

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has called a senior South African government official “a fucking racist” and an “asshole” in the latest escalation of his long-running public dispute with Pretoria over the licensing of his Starlink satellite broadband service.

The exchange, which played out on X on Sunday, began when Clayson Monyela, head of public diplomacy at the department of international relations & cooperation, tagged Musk in a post pointing out that more than 600 American companies operate in South Africa in compliance with local laws.

“@elonmusk watching the more than 600 USA companies investing more in [South Africa], complying with #SouthAfrican laws & thriving. Zero drama!!” Monyela posted.

The broadside comes against the backdrop of a slow-moving but politically explosive policy process

Musk’s reply, posted within hours, was vulgar and direct: “Stop being such a fucking racist, you asshole.”

The outburst marks a further deterioration in Musk’s already strained relationship with the South African government, which he has repeatedly accused of racial discrimination over the country’s black economic empowerment framework. Under South African licensing rules, prospective telecommunications licensees, like Starlink, must cede 30% of their equity to historically disadvantaged groups – a condition SpaceX has said it doesn’t do anywhere in the world.

In March 2025, Musk claimed on X that Starlink was not allowed to operate in South Africa “because I’m not black”, a statement Monyela publicly rebutted at the time.

Broadside

The latest broadside comes against the backdrop of a slow-moving but politically explosive policy process that could provide a workaround for Starlink and other multinationals in the telecoms space that are unwilling or unable to dilute equity locally.

In December 2025, communications minister Solly Malatsi gazetted a final policy directive instructing the regulator, Icasa, to recognise equity equivalent investment programmes (EEIPs) as an alternative to the 30% local ownership rule.

Under the EEIP framework, a multinational could retain full ownership of its South African operation while making qualifying investments in local infrastructure, skills development or enterprise support equivalent to either 30% of the value of its local operation or 4% of annual local revenue.

Starlink has indicated it would commit close to R2-billion under such a framework, including R500-million to connect 5 000 rural schools to high-speed internet.

Stop being such a fucking racist, you asshole — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

The directive has been bitterly contested. The portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies, chaired by the ANC’s Khusela Diko, has accused Malatsi of overreach and called for the directive to be withdrawn. The EFF and MK Party have argued that EEIPs would hollow out transformation in the ICT sector. The presidency, however, has publicly backed Malatsi’s reforms.

Separately, the B-BBEE ICT Sector Council announced last week that a full review of the 2016 ICT sector code is under way, with public comments due by 20 May. That review could help determine whether EEIPs become a permanent feature of the ICT sector.

Delays

Industry analysts have suggested that even if the policy direction survives political and legal challenge, the regulatory process could take 18-24 months to complete, putting a realistic Starlink launch in South Africa no earlier than late 2027.

Starlink is operational in 24 African countries, including all of South Africa’s neighbours except Namibia, which rejected the company’s licence applications in March.

Update: In a subsequent post on X, following his fiery reply to Monyela, Musk again claimed: “South Africa won’t allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was BORN THERE, simply because I am not Black!”

He added: “We were offered many times the opportunity to bribe our way to a license by pretending that a Black guy runs Starlink SA, but I have refused to do so on principle. Racism should not be rewarded no matter to which race it is applied. Shame on the racist politicians in South Africa. They should be shown no respect whatsoever anywhere in the world and shunned for being unashamedly RACISTS!” – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

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