Elon Musk has turned to his social media platform X to complain that his Starlink satellite internet service is “not allowed to operate in South Africa because I’m not black”.

The incendiary post immediately drew strong criticism from X users, including Clayson Monyela, South Africa’s head of public diplomacy, who branded it as “not true” and “nothing to do with your skin colour”.

Musk’s post was in response to another post quoting South African businessman and right-wing political campaigner Rob Hersov who told a podcast that South Africa was “on the edge of a socialist abyss”.

Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there’s compliance with local laws

Musk, who backed Donald Trump to win the US presidency last November, has increasingly interfered in the politics of countries around the world, much to the chagrin of local politicians.

Monyela hit back at Musk in a post on X. “Starlink is welcome to operate in South Africa provided there’s compliance with local laws. This is a global international trade and investment principle. There are over 600 US companies investing and operating in South Africa, all complying and thriving. Microsoft just announced additional investments yesterday.”

Monyela was referring to the announcement by Microsoft president and vice chairman Brad Smith in Johannesburg on Thursday that the US software giant plans to invest R5.4-billion over the next three years building advanced artificial intelligence data centres in the country.

Licence

Musk has been seeking a licence to operate the Starlink low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband service in South Africa but has baulked at the requirement that telecommunications licensees sell 30% of their equity to “historically disadvantaged” groups.

Democratic Alliance communications minister Solly Malatsi has asked industry regulator Icasa to consider “equity equivalents” to allow companies like SpaceX, which don’t want to (or can’t) sell equity in their local businesses, to invest in other forms of empowerment, such as skills development.

In January, TechCentral reported that SpaceX, in a written submission, had told Icasa that it ought to rethink the rules requiring 30% black ownership.

SpaceX had been scheduled to deliver an oral presentation at Icasa’s hearings on satellite licensing last month but withdrew at the last moment.

It’s unclear why Musk is being as antagonistic as he is to the South African government, which has the power to deny him a licence. However, it drew sharp reactions from South African X users, mostly negative, towards Musk.

One user posted: “Elon, stop the victim complex. Starlink isn’t banned in South Africa because of your skin colour, it’s because you refuse to comply with local laws like every other telecoms provider. Play by the rules or stay out, simple.”

Another said: “Elon Musk may be the biggest liar in mankind’s history. Starlink is barred from operating in SA due to your unwillingness to follow rules, which you see as made by black people and thus beneath you.”

Ironically, even Grok, the AI tool built into X, said Musk’s claim is inaccurate. “Elon Musk’s claim about Starlink not operating in South Africa due to his race is inaccurate. The restriction stems from South African licensing laws requiring 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups, not Musk’s race.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

