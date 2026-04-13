Citroën Basalt SUV-Coupé: connectivity, comfort and design intelligence

Citroën South Africa has officially launched the Basalt SUV-Coupé, moving beyond teaser fragments to reveal a full vehicle that combines intuitive technology, practical usability and design-led thinking in the B-SUV segment.

The launch in Muldersdrift showcased how Citroën integrates user experience and technology into everyday driving. Central to the cabin is a 10-inch Citroën Connect floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Interfaces are designed for simplicity and accessibility, keeping essential information clearly visible while supporting seamless smartphone integration. Watch the highlight launch reel here.

For more information, visit Citroën.co.za

Practicality remains a priority. The Basalt accommodates five passengers comfortably, with a 470l boot, thoughtful storage solutions and climate control with rear air vents for comfort on longer drives. Everyday usability is enhanced through Proxi-Sense keyless entry, push-button start, and driver-assist features such as electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

Power comes from a 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine delivering 81kW and 205Nm

Power comes from a 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine delivering 81kW and 205Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission tuned for efficiency and smoothness. Citroën has calibrated the ride to prioritise comfort over sportiness, making city commutes, weekend trips and uneven road surfaces easier to manage.

“The Basalt’s launch reflects how we see vehicles today: as digital and physical products that must integrate effortlessly into daily life,” says Mmathapelo Khumalo, head of Citroën South Africa. “We approached the Basalt with design at the forefront, ensuring every detail enhances usability and comfort. The result is a stylish SUV-coupé that feels distinctive, intuitive and effortlessly integrated into daily life.”

Tech rich

With the Basalt joining the C3 and Aircross under Citroën’s local C-Cubed programme, the model adds a design-forward, tech-rich option to South Africa’s B-SUV market. Specifications and pricing have been confirmed, with the Basalt Plus priced at R354 900 and the Basalt Max at R369 900, each supported by a four-year/60 000km service plan and 5-year/100 000 km warranty.

The teaser campaign line – “You’ll want a piece of it” – now takes on broader meaning: the Basalt delivers a complete, connected and comfortable SUV-Coupé, offering South African drivers a tech-forward alternative in a competitive segment.

For more information, visit Citroën.co.za

About Citroën

Since 1919, Citroën has been creating automobiles, technologies and mobility solutions to respond to changes in society. A brand of boldness and innovation, Citroën places peace of mind and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the distinctive Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to saloons, SUVs and commercial vehicles, most of which are available in electric or rechargeable hybrid versions. A pioneer brand in the services and attention paid to its private and professional customers, Citroën is present in 101 countries and has a network of 6 200 points of sale and service throughout the world. For more information, visit citroen.co.za, or connect on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook.