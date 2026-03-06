‘You’ll want a piece of it’: Citroën teases Basalt SUV Coupé

Citroën South Africa is taking an unconventional approach to the launch of its Basalt SUV Coupé, using a two-week teaser campaign that foregrounds design and user experience before releasing any technical specifications.

Rather than leading with power outputs or trim levels, the campaign reveals selected components — lighting signatures, wheel designs and interior details — presented as standalone visual elements under the line: “You’ll want a piece of it.”

The strategy reflects a broader shift in how vehicles are marketed and evaluated. As cars become increasingly digital products — defined as much by interface, connectivity and in-cabin experience as by mechanical performance — buyers are beginning to assess them more like consumer technology: through usability, aesthetics and day-to-day interaction.

“We wanted the public’s first impression of the all-new Basalt to be an emotional one,” says Mmathapelo Khumalo, head of Citroën South Africa. “By introducing the vehicle through its individual elements, we’re encouraging people to notice how it integrates into everyday environments before focusing on the technical detail.”

Basalt will feature Citroën’s latest infotainment and connectivity systems, along with the brand’s signature focus on ride comfort, positioning it as a design-led entrant in the high-volume B-SUV segment.

Following its reveal on 24 March 2026, Basalt will join the C3 and Aircross in the local range. Specifications and pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.

