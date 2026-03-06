iStore prices MacBook Neo at R11 999 in South Africa

Apple retailer iStore has opened pre-orders for Apple’s new MacBook Neo at R11 999 for the 256GB model and R13 999 for the 512GB version – pricing that could tempt a significant volume of PC buyers to the Mac platform.

At the current exchange rate, the US base price translates to roughly R10 900, making iStore’s local pricing competitive given that import duties and VAT have to be included. By comparison, the M4 MacBook Air currently starts at R18 999 at iStore, meaning the Neo comes in at R7 000 less than the cheapest MacBook Air.

The pricing is aggressive by any measure and places the MacBook Neo squarely in the territory occupied by mid-range Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

The 256GB base model does not include Touch ID; that feature is reserved for the 512GB variant

As TechCentral reported this week, the MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip – the same processor found in the iPhone 16 Pro – rather than the M-series silicon used in the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It ships with 8GB of unified memory (non-upgradeable) and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, two USB-C ports and up to 16 hours of claimed battery life.

The 256GB base model does not include Touch ID; that feature is reserved for the 512GB variant.

In an opinion column for TechCentral, editor Duncan McLeod described the MacBook Neo as “one of the smartest moves Apple has made in years” and argued that Windows PC makers should be concerned. At US$599, the Neo undercuts the new M5 MacBook Air by $500 while delivering Apple’s build quality, macOS ecosystem and all-day battery life in an aluminium chassis.

Shipping date

IDC vice president Francisco Jeronimo told Reuters the key question is how Apple balances cost, performance and brand positioning while maintaining the premium experience associated with the Mac.

The MacBook Neo arrives in four colours: silver, blush, citrus and indigo. It is available for pre-order now, with deliveries starting on 11 March. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.