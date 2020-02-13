MWC cancellation a body blow to Barcelona - TechCentral

Enric Catala, a Barcelona sommelier, watched in dismay as clients began cancelling the wine tastings he’d set up at this year’s showpiece technology congress known as MWC.

“Of course it has an economic impact — it’s a huge event,” said Catala, who owns Taca de Vi, which offers wine tours, events and tasting sessions. “But this is all caused by something external — it’s not as if Barcelona did anything wrong.”

Event organiser the GSMA on Wednesday bowed to the inevitable and announced that the 2020 convention would not go ahead, after a succession of tech giants from Ericsson to Sony to LG Electronics pulled out citing concerns over contagion from the coronavirus.

The cancellation is a blow to the global tech industry, depriving companies of a big stage to showcase new products and lay down markers for the latest consumer trends. The show has never been scrapped in its 33-year history.

Spain’s second biggest city has over the years geared up its economy to serve MWC attendees while polishing its credentials

But it’s also a severe setback for Barcelona. Spain’s second biggest city has over the years geared up its economy to serve MWC attendees while polishing its credentials as a prime venue for shows and conventions.

The congress takes up two main fair venues in the port city, and the 2019 edition hosted 107 000 people from some 200 countries while generating an economic impact of €473-million, according to the Catalan regional government. The event also added 13 900 temporary jobs while attracting 2 400 exhibiting companies.

At a Barcelona news conference, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said the decision to cancel was due to a “force majeure” event beyond the organisers’ control. Parties suffering losses should consult their contracts to see how such events are treated, he said.

‘No alternative’

“How can we imagine such a gathering, 100 000 participants in a closed space, with people coming from all over the world when we haven’t even reached the peak of the epidemic,” Stephane Richard, the GSMA’s chairman, said in Paris on Thursday. “I hope that all GSMA members will understand there was no alternative to that decision and that they will show their financial solidarity when it comes to the financial impact of this cancellation.”

Even so, Spain had seen no reason to cancel the event on health grounds, deputy Prime Minister and economy minister Nadia Calvino said in an interview on Thursday.

The minister said she would await further explanations of the decision to cancel. Spain so far has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

It’s too soon to assess the effect from cancelled hotel bookings, industry association Gremi d’Hotels said in a statement on Tuesday, though many of Barcelona’s 430-odd hotels are traditionally fully booked by attendees months ahead of the congress.

“Barcelona has great health specialists who have said there wasn’t a risk from coronavirus,” said Jordi Mestre, the association’s chairman. He said he wanted to know why ISE, the world’s largest exhibition for the systems integration industry, was now under way in Amsterdam while MWC had been cancelled.

Joe Hosken, communications director for ISE, said organisers of that event had decided to allow people to make up their own minds whether to attend, adding that most visitors are Europeans and most exhibitors either from Europe or the US.

Ride-hailing services such as Cabify saw a third of their MWC bookings cancelled even before the event was called off

Ride-hailing services such as Cabify saw a third of their MWC bookings cancelled even before the event was called off, Jose Maria Goni, president of industry group Unauto in Catalonia, said in an interview. Local firms had already suspended plans to add 1 500 drivers to supplement the existing 1 000 staff during the congress.

“2020 is going to be an annus horribilis,” Goni said.

Some Spanish business leaders have suggested the cancellation could be an overreaction.

“I don’t think anyone in this country thinks this should happen,” Antonio Huertas, chairman of Mapfre, Spain’s biggest insurer, told reporters on Wednesday, adding that his company doesn’t have significant exposure to the cancellation. — Reported by Charles Penty, Thomas Gualtieri and Rodrigo Orihuela, with assistance from Ellen Proper and Angelina Rascouet, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP