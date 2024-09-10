Namibia to build giant solar farm in its southern desert

Namibia’s state-owned electricity provider has signed a pact with Chinese companies to build what will be the country’s biggest solar photovoltaic plant.

China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical and Zhejiang Chint New Energy Development will engineer and build the 100MW Rosh Pinah plant that’s estimated to cost about N$1.6-billion (R1.6-billion) and will help the nation become self-sufficient for its power needs, Nampower said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

A loan from German state-owned development bank KfW will cover almost 80% of the cost, with the rest coming from Nampower’s balance sheet, it said.

The company estimates that the project will take about 18 months to build, with commercial operations starting in the second quarter of 2026. — Kaula Nhongo, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

