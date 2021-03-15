Netcash partners with Ecwid E-Commerce to make it easier for SMEs to launch online shops - TechCentral

Leading payment solutions provider Netcash has partnered with e-commerce platform Ecwid E-Commerce to launch Netcash Shop.

Powered by Ecwid E-Commerce, Netcash Shop allows merchants to create an e-commerce shop and start selling their products online within a matter of minutes. Tight integration with the Netcash Payment Gateway makes it simple for merchants to accept a wide range of payments options.

With no setup charges and low transaction fees, Netcash Shop is one of the most powerful and cost-effective e-commerce platforms for small and medium businesses. The launch of this new offering gives smaller South African companies a new e-commerce platform and shopping cart option that costs around half as much as the other popular solutions.

A Netcash Shop shopping cart or shop can easily be added to a site built on a content management system like WordPress, Wix or Joomla

For companies that already have a website, a Netcash Shop shopping cart or shop can easily be added to a site built on a content management system like WordPress, Wix or Joomla. Those that don’t have a site can create an Instant Site, no coding required, or add their Netcash Shop to their social media platforms. Once a business sets up its Netcash Shop, it can easily promote and sell its products on Google, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail and other platforms.

Business owners can manage their shop on the go with the Netcash Shop mobile app for iOS and Android. The close partnership between Ecwid E-Commerce and Netcash also means that clients will be able to access local first-line support for the software driving their online shop. The fully integrated Netcash Payment Gateway allows merchants to offer clients multiple payment options when checking out.

‘Critical time’

“On the heels of the banner year for e-commerce, there has never been a more critical time for SMEs to sell online,” says Scott Varner, vice president of business development at Ecwid E-Commerce. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Netcash and the opportunity it represents for local merchants to access a whole range of powerful, easy-to-use e-commerce solutions to help their businesses grow and thrive.”

Adds Charles Pittaway, MD at Netcash: “We are launching Netcash Shop with the goal of making it easy for small merchants to launch an online shop, complete with integration into a payments gateway and logistics partners. Ecwid E-Commerce was the perfect partner for this venture with a robust yet easy-to-use platform that powers hundreds of thousands of online shops in 175 countries.

“The launch of Netcash Shop is just the beginning of our drive to make e-commerce more accessible to small and medium business in South Africa, with a single platform that covers all the basics. Over the months to come, we aim to build an e-commerce ecosystem that offers a wide range of tools and solutions that empower our merchants to do more online.”

About Netcash

Established in 2003, Netcash was purchased by Sage in 2010, where it became Sage Pay. Netcash returned to its original name in 2019 following a management buyout. Today, Netcash is a payment solutions provider delivering debit order, salary and creditor payment services to South African businesses and organisations. Its client-centric payment services include Pay Now and Risk Reports. The company provides multiple innovative and integrated online payment solutions that are efficient, simple, and cost efficient. Netcash is registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Payments Association of South Africa and is PCI DSS level-1 compliant. For more, visit www.netcash.co.za.

About Ecwid E-Commerce

Ecwid is a global software-as-a-service e-commerce platform company established in 2009. Ecwid provides online selling solutions for small businesses in over 175 countries and in 54 languages. Ecwid was built to enable businesses to quickly and easily create a new online store or add shopping capabilities to an existing website. The platform offers merchants a comprehensive set of e-commerce tools, including access to key marketplaces, including Amazon and Google, access to a range of point-of-sales solutions and the ability to advertise and sell on social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook. Ecwid offers a free one-page e-commerce website to each user and can integrate with any site builder, including WordPress, Wix, Squarespace and more. For more information visit www.ecwid.com.