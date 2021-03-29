Netflix, SA Tourism to collaborate on showcasing South Africa - TechCentral

Netflix and SA Tourism have met and agreed to explore “joint opportunities” that will “benefit both organisations to showcase stories made in South Africa” to the rest of the world.

“The agreement will allow for exploration and collaboration on projects both in South Africa and in key source markets that drive international arrivals to the country,” the companies said in a statement on Monday.

“The partnership will explore various opportunities and initiatives that will go towards showcasing South Africa, not only to South African audiences but also to global (subscribers to) Netflix,” they said, adding that details on planned initiatives will only be revealed “at a later date”.

Netflix has released several movies and series of original South African content, including Queen Sono, Blood & Water, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Kings of Joburg, Seriously Single, Catching Feelings, Santana, Baby Mamas, Keeping Up With the Kandasamys, My Octopus Teacher and Loyiso Gola’s Unlearning.

“As we continue to lure the world to our beautiful country in these trying times, we have to look at non-traditional tourism partnerships as a source of driving arrivals,” said SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona in the statement.

“Netflix reaches millions of eyeballs globally, and by working closely with Netflix, we are able to latch onto a massive opportunity to influence the audience to think more closely about South Africa and thus convincing them to visit our country.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media