Netstar companion bundles make life simpler, safer and smarter

Netstar, a trusted pioneer in vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery since 1994, has launched new companion value-added services bundles, bringing South Africans even greater protection, convenience and lifestyle benefits in one seamless offering.

With over two million subscribers and a proud track record of innovation, Netstar has once again raised the bar by reimagining everyday peace of mind. The new companion bundles give customers access to an unmatched mix of safety, motoring, home and lifestyle services – all powered by Netstar’s technology and nationwide support network.

Three bundles, one powerful support system

The new bundles – Companion Core, Companion Pro and Companion Lux – have been designed to meet different customer needs and budgets while ensuring value at every level:

Companion Core (R89/month): Essential safety and savings, including armed and medical emergency response, 24/7 roadside assist, windscreen chip repair, licence and fines assist, discount vouchers, and access to HeyNetstar personal assistant services.

Essential safety and savings, including armed and medical emergency response, 24/7 roadside assist, windscreen chip repair, licence and fines assist, discount vouchers, and access to HeyNetstar personal assistant services. Companion Pro (R109/month): Everything in Core plus added convenience – including smartphone screen repairs, home assistant services and 2-for-1 dining deals.

Everything in Core plus added convenience – including smartphone screen repairs, home assistant services and 2-for-1 dining deals. Companion Lux (R135/month): The ultimate protection and lifestyle package, featuring safe drive services, hijack assist, Heat & Eat meal deals, 2-for-1 coffee offers and the global personal assistant – on top of all Core and Pro benefits.

“Netstar has always stood for protection, innovation and peace of mind. With our new companion bundles, we are extending that promise into every part of our customers’ daily lives – from safety to savings to lifestyle convenience,” said Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar.

Smarter safety, seamless living

Through the Netstar Companion App, customers can access over 1 500 armed responders nationwide, rapid medical assistance and smart features like shake-to-activate emergency alerts, geo-located response, and autonomous dispatching. The app also provides digital convenience, including emergency recordings for evidence, licence renewals, fine management and real-time vehicle assistance.

Beyond protection, the bundles bring lifestyle perks – from everyday grocery discounts at Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Checkers and Dis-Chem to dining, coffee and travel benefits. Whether at home, on the road or abroad, Netstar ensures customers are supported at every turn.

Sign up today

South Africans can subscribe to the new companion bundles at www.netstar.co.za/netstar-companion. Download the Netstar Companion App via Google Play, Apple App Store or Huawei AppGallery today, and start experiencing protection, convenience and lifestyle benefits the Netstar way.

About Netstar

As part of the JSE-listed Altron Group, Netstar has been a leader in smart IoT, telematics and mobility solutions for over three decades. Operating across South Africa, Australia, India and Malaysia, Netstar continues to drive innovation in fleet management, insurance telematics, asset recovery and safety technology, with a recovery rate of over 90% in vehicle theft and hijacking cases.

With the launch of the companion bundles, Netstar reaffirms its purpose: simpler, safer, smarter.