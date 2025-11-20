New CEO for Reunert as Alan Dickson steps down after 12 years

Alan Dickson, CEO of JSE-listed electrical, electronics and technology group Reunert, will step down from his position at the end of February 2026.

Reunert announced Dickson’s departure – and the appointment of his successor – on Thursday following the release of Reunert’s results for the year ended 30 September.

“After nearly 12 years of exceptional service as group CEO and almost 30 years’ service within the group, Dickson will transition from this role over the next three months, through a structured and managed process,” Reunert said in a statement to investors.

Dickson will hand over the company’s leadership to Anthonie de Beer on 1 March next year but remain on the Reunert board as an executive director until 31 May. Thereafter, Dickson will stay on in an advisory capacity until 30 November next year.

De Beer, a chartered accountant, most recently served as CEO of JSE-listed private equity firm Ethos Capital Partners.

Reunert’s leadership changes come as the company reported a muted set of annual results, which it blamed on tough macroeconomic conditions in South Africa. The numbers were, however, cushioned by better performance in its international markets.

Reunert reported a 2% dip in group revenue to R13.9-billion, with headline earnings per share also sliding 5% to R6.49.

Segmental breakdown

“The 2025 financial year was characterised by a challenging South African market, partially offset by positive growth in the group’s non-South African markets. The defence sector remained strong and both the African and international markets in the electrical engineering segment retained their solid growth trajectory,” Reunert said.

“In South Africa, despite there being solid progress made towards improving several of South Africa’s key structural impediments to accelerated economic growth, the real positive impact on the ground has yet to be felt.”

The group’s largest segment, electrical engineering, saw a 3% declne in revenue to R7.5-billion. Operating profit for this segment fell 31% to R461-million. Reunert attributed the drop to reduced gross fixed investment in South Africa, the change in US import tariffs on South African goods and foreign exchange impacts in Zambia. However, circuit breaker exports to the US remained robust throughout the period.

Reunert’s ICT segment is the second largest contributor to group revenue, with the segment remaining flat at R3.9-billion. However, operating profit fell 9% to R644-million. Within ICT, the business communications unit managed to improve its operating profit, but muted performance by its Nashua, finance and system integration clusters dampened overall performance.

Like Reunert’s two larger segments, the applied electronics cluster’s revenue decreased year on year – by 7% to R2.8-billion. However, an improvement in “quality earnings” led to a 21% surge in the segment’s operating profit to R500-million. “This was driven by improved margins, efficient production and well-managed foreign exchange positions on long-term export contracts,” said Reunert.

The group’s renewable energy and defence clusters are poised for positive growth soon, mostly due to their exposure to international markets including the US, Middle East and Europe, the group added.

Muted revenue growth has not been a dampener on the group’s cash generation, which remained robust, with free cash flows of R1.2-billion and a net cash position of R743-million.

“We have built meaningful momentum heading into 2026, supported by our progress in growing international income streams, strengthening our ICT offering and expanding our renewable energy footprint.

“Our strategy positions the group well for sustainable growth, and we expect solid contributions from our offshore defence and circuit breaker markets, the restructured ICT segment and the continued expansion of our renewable energy investments,” said Dickson. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

