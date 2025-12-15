New Vox partner programme helps ISPs expand without the heavy lifting

While niche internet service providers play a crucial role in bringing connectivity to underserved areas, they are often held back by the huge capital investment requirements. In response, Vox, one of South Africa’s leading internet and communications companies, has launched a partner programme that allows ISPs to benefit from its extensive network infrastructure, peering agreements, technical expertise and more – while they can focus on delivering exceptional service to their customers.

“These ISPs deliver reliable broadband and voice services in areas that larger providers often overlook. However, they lack the economies of scale, sizeable infrastructure investments and long-standing vendor relationships with vendors – challenges that create high barriers to entry for newcomers and mid-tier players alike,” says Andre Eksteen, senior product manager for fibre to the business (FTTB) at Vox.

Coverage gaps, limited network availability and restricted access to premium networks put ISPs at a disadvantage

ISPs have to source high quality network equipment as well as business support systems and operations support systems at competitive prices and build a skilled technical team to manage complex networks.

They also have to deal with high interconnect costs and negotiate peering and caching agreements with technology majors such as Apple, Google, Microsoft and Netflix; some of these ecosystem partners demand minimum capacity thresholds, making it economically unviable for ISPs not serving large customer bases.

“These ISPs face significant hurdles in winning deals. Coverage gaps, limited network availability and restricted access to premium networks put them at a disadvantage. On top of that, customers now expect a complete solution: multiple access technologies like fibre, wireless and satellite, integrated with voice and PBX functionality and delivered with speed. Meeting these demands is not just challenging, it’s often impossible for niche players, which is why competing, let alone thriving, in this market remains such a struggle,” Eksteen explains.

Expand without the heavy lifting

In an effort to address these challenges, Vox’s new partner programme will allow ISPs to leverage the company’s extensive experience in building and managing network infrastructure, delivering broadband and voice services to hundreds of thousands of customers countrywide; and technical and commercial partnerships with a wide array of access providers.

The partner programme provides the following benefits to small and mid-sized ISPs:

In order to ensure minimum disruption, Vox adapts to the ISPs setup, allowing them to choose from a range of options through which to connect their network, including point-to-point, ring or mesh configurations. Premium infrastructure and expertise: ISPs gain cost-effective access to carrier-grade routers, switches and skilled technicians – all without having to overpay for scale that they don’t need and leaving the service provider with the task of customer acquisition and service excellence.

ISPs gain cost-effective access to carrier-grade routers, switches and skilled technicians – all without having to overpay for scale that they don’t need and leaving the service provider with the task of customer acquisition and service excellence. Ecosystem partnerships: ISPs can leverage Vox’s commercial agreements to get unmatched coverage across 10 FTTB networks, 18 fibre-to-the-home networks and six wireless-to-the-business networks. They can also bypass daunting minimum requirements and secure peering and caching with global leaders such as Google and Netflix at volumes that make sense for a connectivity provider of their size.

ISPs can leverage Vox’s commercial agreements to get unmatched coverage across 10 FTTB networks, 18 fibre-to-the-home networks and six wireless-to-the-business networks. They can also bypass daunting minimum requirements and secure peering and caching with global leaders such as Google and Netflix at volumes that make sense for a connectivity provider of their size. Tailored services: Modular and scalable offerings, from wholesale bandwidth to advanced voice solutions and beyond, mean that Vox gives ISPs the flexibility to grow at their own pace, while providing customers with low-latency, high-uptime performance.

“Our new partner programme is tailored specifically to emerging and mid-sized ISPs who are ready to expand without the heavy lifting. The high fixed costs, building and maintaining complex networks, upstream relationships and more are taken care of, leaving ISPs to focus on their unique selling proposition. This is not just about scale, but about enabling smart, sustainable growth that ISPs can tap into,” says Eksteen.

Become a Vox partner and unlock new opportunities. ISPs need an electronic communication licence billing and network management systems, Teraco presence, customer premises equipment installation capability and first-line support. For national and international core network capacity, use your own infrastructure or leverage Vox’s world-class backbone to deliver exceptional service.

Ready to supercharge your network? Visit our partner programme page today or learn about Vox’s Layer 2 reseller programme.