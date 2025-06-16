TechCentral Nexus S0E2: South Africa’s digital battlefield

This is the second (and beta) episode of a new podcast series curated by TechCentral’s editorial team and generated by artificial intelligence tools. It’s an experiment for now, but if it works well, we’ll consider making it a regular feature by launching a season 1.

Note that even using the most accurate and reliable sources, AI can and will occasionally make mistakes.

In this episode, we highlight several key developments in South Africa’s ICT sector, including the intense capex competition among Vodacom, MTN and Telkom that reveals a fierce battle for network supremacy and market share within the mobile telecommunications sector.

Concurrently, the surge in mobile virtual network operators is reshaping the South African mobile market, also fostering increased competition and delivering specialised offerings for consumers.

Listen to S0E2 (beta) now…

Also this week: the uproar over home affairs’ proposed database fee increases; the proliferation of Starlink and other low-Earth orbit satellites and the threat to radioastronomy in the Karoo; and AI is coming to Wimbledon.

Again, this podcast is experimental. We welcome your feedback. Would you like this podcast to become a regular feature? Is there anything you’d like us to improve? Is it too short or too long? Drop us a line at [email protected].

