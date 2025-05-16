Now Facebook wants to … scan your face

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram parent Meta Platforms has launched new facial recognition features “to help combat scams and support faster, more secure account recovery” on its platforms.

According to a Friday statement from Meta, the new tools are designed to detect and remove “celeb-bait” ads that use images of public figures to lure users into scams.

“Alongside this, Meta is rolling out a video selfie verification feature that allows users to regain access to compromised accounts more easily and securely,” said Balkissa Ide Siddo, public policy director for Meta in sub-Saharan Africa, in the statement.

Facial data is encrypted, used only for one-time verification and deleted immediately after the process is complete

“Any facial data is encrypted, used only for one-time verification and deleted immediately after the process is complete.”

According to Meta, the new facial recognition tools will work in two ways. The first is intended to prevent scams involving the faking of celebrities. Public figures may choose to opt in to have their faces – via profile pictures – compared to suspicious ads on Facebook and Instagram. An automated system will then delete the ads if matches are found.

The second is a video selfie feature that all users can use when they are locked out of their accounts. The short video is compared to profile pictures and access is granted when there is a match. The video is deleted by Facebook after use.

The interventions follow fierce criticism of the social media giant for allegedly turning a blind eye to scammers on its platforms so as to protect its advertising revenues.

‘Internet fraud economy’

According to a report on Friday in The Wall Street Journal, Meta is increasingly becoming a “cornerstone of the internet fraud economy”. The publication cited regulators, banks and internal documents it had seen.

Criminal syndicates are reportedly using ads on social media apps owned by Meta, including Instagram and Facebook, to lure unsuspecting victims into an “epidemic of scams” emanating from multiple jurisdictions. Victims of these scams believe an inherent conflict of interest is limiting Meta’s impetus to take action against the scammers.

Meta’s ad business grew by 22% to R160-billion in the 2024 financial year and employees who spoke to the Journal – both current and former – say the company is reluctant to introduce any barriers to the ad-buying process as this could throttle the company’s revenues.

“Protecting our users from scams is a priority and that’s why we’re investing in technologies like facial recognition to proactively catch these scams and prevent them from spreading. These updates are part of our commitment to building a safer and more trustworthy online environment,” said Meta’s Siddo. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

