Nuclear siren test to sound across Cape Town suburbs

Don’t panic! Residents across a portion of Cape Town will on Tuesday be interrupted by a “full-volume siren test” at the Koeberg nuclear power station.

Eskom said on Monday that the test, which will take place between 10am and midday on Tuesday, will affect Atlantis, Bloubergstrand, Van Riebeekstrand, Sunningdale, Duynefontein, West Beach, Melbosstrand, Parklands, Philadelphia and Robben Island.

“The siren system has been installed in your area to inform you of an emergency at Koeberg,” Eskom said in a statement to residents. “The sirens are for the benefit of the public and need to be maintained and in a working condition at all times.”

Due to the volume and the sound of the wailing test done, dogs have been known to run away from their homes

It said Tuesday’s planned siren test forms part of Koeberg’s emergency plan in the event of a nuclear accident.

“You will be alerted to the testing of the sirens by public address announcements before and after the sirens are sounded. Don’t take any action,” Eskom warned.

“If necessary, individual sirens may be retested on 5 and 6 March for maintenance purposes… As a precaution, please ensure that your pets are indoors or are in an area where they cannot escape. Due to the volume and the sound of the wailing test done, dogs have been known to run away from their homes.”

The company added: “Please do not panic as this is only a test.”

The planned siren test comes after Eskom said late on Sunday that a unit at Koeberg was shut down after experiencing an unplanned, non-technical trip while operating at full capacity.

Tripped

Eskom said that Koeberg unit 2 inadvertently tripped during work on unit 1, which is currently offline. The second unit was switched off in accordance with protocol, Eskom said, adding that the start-up process for the tripped unit was in the works.

Unit 2 is expected to be reconnected to the national grid within 48 hours, it said.

Koeberg’s two units contribute around 1.86GW or 5% of national power supply. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media, with additional reporting (c) 2025 Reuters

