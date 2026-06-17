Olarm built SA’s smart alarm – now it’s building the alarm itself

“Did I arm the alarm?” That’s a thought very often thought of halfway to work. Or your alarm goes off while you are out, and you have no idea whether it is a real break-in, a false alarm, the wind waving a bush, a pet walking past a sensor, a power issue or just another frustrating moment from a security system that was designed before the internet was even a thing.

Many South Africans still rely on an alarm keypad on the wall, hard to understand flashing lights and only think about the alarm system when it’s too late.

For years, and to this day, alarms have been essential – but not always easy to live with. Olarm, a proudly South African business, built its name by changing that, championing a great customer experience with simple, easy-to-use technology.

A major focus has been reducing those 2am false alarms that make you levitate in your bed

Its Olarm MAX and Olarm PRO devices, which are simple to install, modernised existing alarm systems by connecting them to the Olarm app, allowing more than half a million people to check, control and monitor their security from their phone instead of relying on keypad beeps, SMS alerts or inconvenient calls.

Now Olarm is taking that idea further with Olarm ONE, a fully wireless, easy-to-install, smart alarm ecosystem designed for the realities South Africans deal with every day. Power cuts, fibre outages, cable theft and network problems are part of everyday life. A security system must work every time, all the time.

Resilient

That is why the Olarm HUB supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet and dual mobile 4G networks, giving it multiple ways to stay connected and keep you and your home safe. A backup battery ensures power disruptions keep you protecting what matters. Olarm ONE also uses the resilient Olarm HALO long-range wireless technology, allowing devices to communicate across larger properties, between different floors and through thick concrete walls, avoiding expensive repeaters and making installation fast and efficient.

A major focus has been reducing those 2am false alarms that make you levitate in your bed. They wake families up in the middle of the night, frustrate neighbours when sirens keep going off unnecessarily and create the kind of “alarm fatigue” where people slowly stop trusting their security. Olarm partnered with Optex, which supplies the most trusted and best detectors in the business, and wirelessly enabled them for simple, fast installation.

The whole Olarm ONE alarm experience is designed around simplicity, with full control, configuration, and management through the Olarm app. You manage your alarm system from anywhere, check your sensors, receive alerts and stay informed about what is happening at your property. The app can even prompts you with an AI-powered reminder if a site is left disarmed when it’s normally armed at that time.

Olarm ONE also integrates with gates, garages and with home automation platforms like Home Assistant, helping it fit seamlessly into the modern connected home. These are small features, but they reflect a bigger shift: security systems should adapt better to people, not force people to adapt to them.

Olarm will showcase its new ecosystem direction at Securex 2026.

To learn more, visit the Olarm website or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.