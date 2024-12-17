Openserve CEO Althon Beukes steps down after 30 years with Telkom

Openserve CEO Althon Beukes is stepping down from his role at the helm of the Telkom-owned fibre network operator to “seek new career challenges”.

He had been CEO of Openserve for four years, but had worked for Telkom in various roles for the past 30 years.

“After many successful years at Telkom, I believe it’s the right time to seek new career challenges and allow fresh leadership to guide Openserve into the future under OneTelkom,” Beukes said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I leave behind a strong and capable leadership team, fully committed to driving the continued success of this business in the new strategic trajectory of Telkom’s future.”

Selby Khuzwayo, another long-tenured Telkom employee with 34 years with the group, will take on the role of interim Openserve CEO while Telkom undertakes a recruitment process to fill the position on permanent basis.

Khuzwayo is currently the chief regional officer for the “north zone”, which includes Gauteng, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

“We deeply appreciate Althon Beukes’s leadership and dedication over the years,” said Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong in the statement.

“His vision and commitment have set Openserve up for continued success. We thank him for his service to Telkom and our nation and wish him all the best in his next chapter.” — © 2024 NewsCentral Media

