Paratus Uganda opens in Kampala

Marking yet another milestone in the Paratus Group’s fast-paced expansion across the continent, the pan-African telecommunications and network services provider is launching Paratus Uganda in a joint venture with leading well-established Kampala-based Roke Telkom.

Paratus Uganda has been created to consolidate the offerings provided by Roke Telkom in Uganda and by Paratus Group throughout Africa and internationally to create a compelling full-service connectivity and cross-border solution for enterprise customers in Uganda and the region. Paratus Uganda will also target new industry sectors, including healthcare, mining, tourism and NGOs.

Roke Telkom is the foremost internet service provider and managed solutions provider in Uganda, with over 19 years’ experience serving enterprise and retail customers on wireless and fiber infrastructure. The company has built and managed metro fibre rings in all of Uganda’s major cities and developed managed solutions to provide its government, retail and security clients with integrated networks, security and managed infrastructure.

Paratus Uganda is a strong regional partner for all global and domestic enterprise customers in the region

The Roke representative for Paratus Uganda Edwin Kyambadde said: “Our local strength and coverage combined with Paratus Group’s African and global connectivity makes Paratus Uganda a strong regional partner for all global and domestic enterprise customers in the region.

“Our highly skilled technical teams across the country bring a wealth of local and regional experience, the support and assurance that national and international industries require for fast, robust and quality connectivity. This is an exciting time for Uganda because Paratus Uganda will be offering incomparable connectivity options.”

Paratus Group CEO Schalk Erasmus added: “We are delighted to be opening in Uganda, for many reasons. Not only are we expanding our footprint into another key African territory, but we are also bridging gaps between neighbouring countries and reinforcing our contiguous network offering.”

Local partners

Group commercial executive of Paratus Group Martin Cox added: “Partnering with Roke to establish Paratus Uganda is a key milestone in our expansion strategy and reflects our commitment to delivering quality network services across the continent. Paratus Group is partnering with key local partners in its expansion across Africa and we are delighted to partner with Roke in Uganda.”

About Paratus Uganda

Pan-African telecommunications and network services provider Paratus Group launched Paratus Uganda through a joint venture with Roke Telkom, the Kampala based ISP. Roke Telkom, established in 2007, is the leading ISP in Uganda licensed by the Uganda Communication Commission. With over 19 years of experience in service provision and enterprise support, Roke is well positioned for this partnership for our clients at both local and international levels, reliably providing connectivity and managed solutions.

About Paratus Group

Paratus Group is committed to raising the bar on providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

Paratus Group has operations in 15 African countries and employs over 800 employees. It connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.