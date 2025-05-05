All the plug-in hybrid EVs for sale in South Africa

The South African hybrid vehicle market is experiencing robust growth, fuelled by a wider array of models and increasing consumer adoption.

Initially, the rise in market share mirrored the arrival of new hybrid models. But as the variety of traditional hybrid models has expanded, consumers have increasingly turned to hybrid vehicle technology – and its promise to cut their fuel bills without the risks associated with going full electric.

While the plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) segment has also seen new models entering the South African market, market share likely remains smaller than that of traditional, or “mild” hybrids.

This is due to factors such as higher initial costs, potentially lower consumer familiarity with the technology and the current limitations of the charging infrastructure. However, the introduction of new PHEV models into the local market signals the growing consumer recognition of their potential benefits.

Data from Lightstone Auto strongly suggests that as more hybrid vehicles become available, a larger segment of the passenger vehicle market is opting for these more fuel-efficient and lower-emission alternatives.

For South African drivers eyeing the future of motoring technology, plug-in hybrids present a compelling investment, even with a higher initial price tag.

Sweet spot

While full EVs hold the promise of escaping high fuel prices, navigating South Africa’s developing EV charging network requires careful route planning, impacting both quick trips and longer journeys.

Furthermore, the unreliability of the national grid adds a layer of complexity to home charging. Plug-in hybrids offer a sweet spot, blending the familiarity of petrol engines with some of the advantages of electric power.

To help those considering moving to a PHEV, TechCentral has compiled its annual list of all the plug-in hybrids available in South Africa.

BYD Sealion 6

Starting price: R639 900

Power: 160kW

0-100km/h: 8.5s

Top speed: 170km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The BYD Sealion is currently the cheapest PHEV in the South African market.

BYD Shark 6

Starting price: R959 900

Power: 321kW

0-100km/h: 5.7s

Top speed: 160km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The BYD Shark 6 has officially launched in South Africa, arriving not only as Mzansi’s very first PHEV bakkie but also the local market’s most powerful and fastest-accelerating double cab (although this will soon change when Geely’s Riddara launches).

BMW X1 xDrive30e

Starting price: R1.05-million

Power: 240kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 205km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The BMW X1 xDrive30e comprises the familiar turbocharged 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol mill along with a highly integrated electric drive unit and a 16.3kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The petrol motor generates 110kW/240Nm and drives the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 130kW/247Nm electric motor powers the rear axle.

BMW X3 30e xDrive

Starting price: R1.26-million

Power: 220kW

0-100km/h: 6.2s

Top speed: 215km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.1l/100km

While it might just look like another SUV, the X3 shines as a family vehicle. Staying true to its heritage, it offers a more exciting driving experience compared to others in its class. Even though the interior might feel a bit less impressive in some areas, and it comes with a higher price tag, it still delivers the space, practicality and smooth ride that many families are looking for.

Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport

Starting price: R1.336-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.5s

Top speed: 200km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge

Starting price: R1.314-million

Power: 340kW

0-100km/h: 4.8s

Top speed: 180km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

With one pedal drive and all-wheel drive, the XC60 Recharge performs with agility while delivering relaxed control and a smooth, powerful drive.

Jaguar E-Pace P300e

Starting price: R1.61-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.5s

Top speed: 216km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The E-Pace P300e combines a 1.5l, 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 107kW electric motor and a 15kWh battery located beneath the boot floor, for a combined output of 305hp, thus making it the most potent E-Pace available for purchase. Accelerating from 0-100km/h takes 6.5s, with a top speed of 216km/h. Additionally, it offers an all-electric range of up to 63km.

Range Rover Evoque P300e

Starting price: R1.7-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.4s

Top speed: 213km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.4l/100km

The Evoque has a new sales feature: a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is being introduced at a time when diesel engines have fallen out of favour with car buyers.

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e

Starting price: R1.72-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.6s

Top speed: 209km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e offers a promising option for Land Rover enthusiasts. While not entirely electric, this model serves as a gateway for petrol and diesel drivers into the world of EVs. As they discover the advantages of electric driving over traditional fuel, they might consider a fully electric 4×4 for their next Land Rover purchase.

Lexus RX 450h+

Starting price: R1.63-million

Power: 227kW

0-100km/h: 6.5s

Top speed: 200km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

Lexus RX is the Japanese brand’s five-passenger midsize SUV. Last year, Lexus revamped the RX, enhancing its driving dynamics and it bid farewell to the notorious infotainment system, replacing it with a spacious and user-friendly touchscreen, aligning it with rivals’. The interior received a modern makeover while retaining the signature Lexus quality and elegance.

BMW X5 xDrive50e

Starting price: R1.88-million

Power: 360kW

0-100km/h: 4.8s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.3l/100km

The BMW X5 stands tall as an excellent pick for those seeking a plush family SUV. Opting for a well-engineered plug-in powertrain enhances the vehicle’s performance. It’s worth noting, however, that the X5 comes with a hefty price tag and occupies quite a bit of space.

Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge

Starting price: R1.807-million

Power: 340kW

0-100km/h: 4.6s

Top speed: 180km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.7l/100km

The Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine, along with the V90 Estate and other updated Volvo models, embraces the brand’s fresh design approach. While its front and side profiles boast an appealing aesthetic, particularly accentuated by the R-Design Pro specification, some may find the rear overly intricate and angular compared to the car’s overall sleek design.

Jaguar F-Pace P400e

Starting price: R1.98-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.3s

Top speed: 240km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.9l/100km

Jaguar has revamped its F-Pace P400e plug-in hybrid to offer a blend of electric power and traditional combustion engine flexibility. It caters to those who are gradually considering EVs but aren’t quite ready to commit to a fully electric model like Jaguar’s own I-Pace.

Land Rover Defender 110 P400e

Starting price: R2.14-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 191km/h

Fuel consumption: 3.4l/100km

Land Rover launched the Defender 110 P400e plug-in hybrid in South Africa in 2021. Its standout feature is its hybrid drivetrain, boasting a claimed 43km of pure electric range. This model is primarily targeted towards urban commuters seeking hybrid advantages. However, to fully enjoy its benefits, owners will likely need a wall box installed at home for convenient charging.

Range Rover Velar P400e

Starting price: R2.2-million

Power: 297kW

0-100km/h: 5.4s

Top speed: 209km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The Range Rover Velar P400e plug-in hybrid provides the comfort and luxury typical of a Range Rover, while sporting a crossover body style. It also features electric driving capability with a range of about 53km.

Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid

Starting price: R2.61-million

Power: 382-544kW

0-100km/h: 4.7s

Top speed: 263km/h

Fuel consumption: 3l/100km

The biggest SUV from Porsche boasts luxury, delivering a smooth ride, tranquil cabin, and a host of tech and convenience features. While it might not match the performance of a 911 Turbo, the Cayenne offers enough agility to please drivers, along with generous room for passengers and cargo.

Range Rover Sport P460e

Starting price: R2.69-million

Power: 338kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 225km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

If you’re after a large premium SUV that offers strong performance, superb comfort and an engaging drive, then the Range Rover Sport is hard to beat – if you can afford it.

BMW M760e xDrive

Starting price: R3.09-million

Power: 420kW

0-100km/h: 4.3s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.6l/100km

The M760e xDrive is technically the first M Performance vehicle from BMW to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain (while the XM is the first genuine M car with plug-in hybrid technology). A 280kW/520Nm twin-turbocharged 3l, straight-six petrol engine combines with a 145kW electric motor (integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission) to generate peak system outputs of 420kW (accessed via a temporary boost “when particularly invigorating acceleration is the order of the day”) and 800Nm of torque.

BMW XM

Starting price: R3.4-million

Power: 480kW

0-100km/h: 4.3s

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.9l/100km

The 2025 BMW XM is a powerful SUV with a striking design. With a combination of a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and a plug-in hybrid system, it has impressive power underfoot. The XM is more suited for fast driving than slow-paced cruising. It features a small battery pack that provides an electric-only range of 45km, which is okay for city driving. Inside, the XM offers a luxurious and spacious cabin, complete with a curved dashboard display and the latest driver-assistance technologies. BMW even includes throw pillows for the back seats.

Land Rover Range Rover P460e

Starting price: R3.42-million

Power: 338kW

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Top speed: 225km/h

Fuel consumption: 1.6l/100km

With its powerful engine, electric motor and smooth handling, this vehicle is packed with impressive features and boasts ample interior space. It’s difficult to overlook its appeal. Yet its hefty price tag and restricted cargo room will make many pause before opening their wallets. Nevertheless, its undeniable style and commanding presence are sure to win over buyers who can afford it.

Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid

Starting price: R4.03-million

Power: 500kW

0-100km/h: 3.2s

Top speed: 315km/h

Fuel consumption: 2l/100km

The Panamera 4 e-Hybrid does everything well. It’s comfortable and compliant, a total tech powerhouse, a silent and efficient hybrid around town and a super sharp sports car when you’re blessed with great roads.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Starting price: R4.875-million

Power: 588kW

0-100km/h: 3.4s

Top speed: 312km/h

Fuel consumption: 2.5l/100km

A plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, boasting an 588kW powertrain and significantly reduced emissions compared to its predecessors. It features a twin-turbo 4l, V8 engine and a 143kW electric motor.

Lamborghini Temerario

Starting price: R7.525-million

Power: 677kW

0-100km/h: 2.7s

Top speed: 343km/h

Fuel consumption: N/A

The Temerario, Lamborghini’s new supercar, evolves the Huracán’s design with a shark-nose front, prominent spoiler and sharper details, while introducing a curvier roofline and side profile. It features a new aluminium spaceframe and a twin-turbo, 4l, V8 engine. This is supplemented by three electric motors (one between the engine and transmission and one at each front wheel), resulting in a total output of 677kW.

Lamborghini Revuelto

Starting price: R12.8-million

Power: 747kW

0-100km/h: 2.5s

Top speed: 350km/h+

Fuel consumption: 14.3l/100km

The Lamborghini Revuelto, pronounced “re-vehl-toe”, is a plug-in hybrid sports car made by the renowned Italian marque. It was revealed to the public on 29 March 2023 and positioned as the successor to the Aventador. The car draws its name from a famous Spanish bull that competed in the bullfighting rings of Barcelona in the 1880s. At that price, we can’t imagine many of these being seen on local roads. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

