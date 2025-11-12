Police raid uncovers hundreds of illegal streaming boxes in Johannesburg

Police investigators last week swooped on a Lenasia, Johannesburg premises and seized “hundreds of illegal streaming devices” valued at more than R500 000, broadcaster MultiChoice Group said on Wednesday.

The operation was led by the Hawks in Johannesburg in collaboration with crime intelligence, MultiChoice and other parties.

“The suspect was identified from July 2025 regarding his involvement of selling loaded Android TV boxes with MultiChoice and other streaming services content,” MultiChoice said.

The search-and-seizure warrant was immediately executed, resulting in the confiscation of items

“The search-and-seizure warrant was immediately executed, resulting in the confiscation of items, including Android TV boxes, remote controls, cables, USB sticks, a laptop and a cellphone. All evidence was documented and booked, with an estimated combined value of R546 000.”

MultiChoice said the suspect was arrested for contravening various sections of the Cybercrimes Act. “Additional charges are under consideration after analysis of all ceased evidence.”

The suspect appeared in the Soweto magistrate’s court last Thursday. The case was postponed for further investigation.

‘Steady progress’

“We have continuously emphasised how piracy harms local content creators, broadcasters and the wider creative economy. This is something we are aggressively fighting against to protect the industry at large,” said Tobias Maja, senior Africa piracy manager at MultiChoice’s specialist cybersecurity subsidiary, Irdeto, in a statement.

“Through close collaboration with the South African Police Service and the Intellectual Property Group, we are making steady progress in disrupting the networks that enable online content theft.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.