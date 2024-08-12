TCS+ | Pushkar Gokhale on Openserve’s digital strategy

Openserve chief digital and strategy officer Pushkar Gokhale is TechCentral’s guest in this episode of the TCS+ business technology show, where he unpacks the role of digital services on the Telkom subsidiary’s growth ambitions.

Gokhale, who has worked for various telecommunications operators around the world, came to South Africa more than a decade ago and liked the country so much he decided to make it his home.

In this interview – which forms part of a series of TCS+ interviews with Openserve executives – Pushkar chats about:

His career history, and what brought him to South Africa – and to Telkom and Openserve;

The highlights of his career so far, and why he is passionate about telecoms and the opportunities around digital services;

His role at Openserve and what his daily work entails;

How digital services, including Openserve’s new consumer app, are playing a role in the company’s core business as a wholesaler of infrastructure services;

The digital transformation of Openserve’s operations – what was involved and how it is changing the way it does business; and

How Openserve works with partners, both locally and globally.

Don’t miss an insightful interview about one of South Africa’s most important infrastructure providers.

Listen to this episode of TCS+

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and TCS Legends, please use the links below: