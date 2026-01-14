The 87% celebration hides a 51% reality – what matric results don’t tell parents

The 2025 matric results are in. Top achievers have been photographed. Headlines have declared success. And if you believe the numbers, South African education is thriving.

But there’s a figure that didn’t make the announcements: 51%.

That’s South Africa’s throughput rate, the percentage of children who start grade 1 and make it through to matric. Nearly half of all learners who begin their schooling journey never reach the finish line.

The gap between the pass rate and the throughput rate reveals something important about how we measure educational success in this country. And it should make every parent think carefully about what “the system” is actually delivering.

Two numbers, two very different stories

The matric pass rate measures the percentage of students who wrote the final exam who passed it. Last year’s class of 2024 hit a record 87.3%. An impressive number on its own.

But it only counts the survivors.

The throughput rate tracks what happens to an entire cohort of children from grade 1 to grade 12. And the picture is far less flattering. Only about half of learners who start school will make it to matric. That’s an improvement from earlier generations, but it still means the system loses nearly half its learners before they even get a chance to write that final exam.

Some drop out due to financial pressures. Others leave because they’re struggling academically

Where do they go? Some drop out due to financial pressures. Others leave because they’re struggling academically and there’s no support to help them catch up. Many simply disengage from a system that treats them as statistics rather than individuals.

The World Bank puts it diplomatically: “Low-quality teaching and insufficient accountability.” Parents who’ve watched their children struggle put it more bluntly: the system labels kids as the problem when the real issue is a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t flex for different learning styles.

It’s a frustration that online school providers like CambriLearn hear daily from parents making the switch. Their child wasn’t failing; the system was failing their child.

The pass mark debate misses the point

There’s been ongoing debate about whether the matric pass mark should be raised from 30% to 50%. But education experts point to a more fundamental problem: only 30% of learners reach minimum reading proficiency by the end of grade 3.

The crisis doesn’t start in matric. It starts in the foundation phase. By the time a struggling learner reaches high school, years of compounding gaps make catching up nearly impossible in overcrowded classrooms where teachers juggle 40 students and mounting administrative burdens.

Raising the pass mark without fixing early learning would simply shift statistics. It wouldn’t improve actual outcomes. That’s why CambriLearn’s approach focuses on meeting learners where they are, filling gaps before they compound, rather than pushing everyone through at the same pace regardless of readiness.

What parents are doing differently

Faced with these realities, a growing number of South African families are making a different choice. Online homeschooling has surged since 2020, and the trend shows no signs of slowing.

In Gauteng alone, homeschool registrations nearly doubled in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. Parents cite safety concerns, escalating private school fees and frustration with rigid curricula that don’t adapt to their children’s needs.

Online schools like CambriLearn offer something the traditional system struggles to provide: genuine personalisation. Students work at their own pace. Those who need more time get it. Those ready to advance aren’t held back. The curriculum options span Caps, IEB, International GCSE and A Level, Pearson Edexcel, KABV, and US K-12, allowing families to choose what best fits their child rather than settling for a default.

The focus shifts from processing students through a system to actually recognising what each learner is capable of.

Seeing the best in every child

CambriLearn’s current campaign, in partnership with Sony Pictures, centres on a simple insight: every parent believes their child has potential. A spark. A strength. Something that makes them capable of greatness.

The traditional system often misses it. When classes are overcrowded and teachers are stretched thin, individual potential gets lost. Children who don’t fit the mould get labelled as problems rather than recognised for what they could become.

Online schooling flips that script. It starts with the learner and builds outward, rather than forcing children to conform to administrative convenience.

The real question for 2026

Now that the matric celebrations have faded, parents should ask themselves what success actually looks like.

Is it a pass rate that excludes nearly half the children who started the journey? Is it a system where your child’s placement depends on a lottery and a glitchy online portal? Are classrooms of 40 where individual attention is mathematically impossible?

Or is it an education that sees your child for who they are, meets them where they’re at, and helps them prove what they’re capable of?

The 87% makes for good headlines. The 51% tells the real story. For families ready to write a different one, the options have never been better.

