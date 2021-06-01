Reunert launches IT services firm +OneX, led by Rob Godlonton - TechCentral

Rob Godlonton, a former top executive at EOH Holdings, is spearheading the development of a new IT services business in the JSE-listed Reunert stable.

Called +OneX, the systems integrator will compete with other IT services firms in South Africa and plugs a gap in Reunert’s ICT portfolio.

Godlonton left EOH in 2019, soon after revelations of widespread corruption at the group began making headlines. He had been responsible for building EOH’s IT capabilities and later creating and leading iOCO, its IT services business. He was not implicated in the corruption that took place at EOH.

The company has reached an agreement to buy DataCore Media, a digital media and data consultancy based in Johannesburg

EOH CEO Stephen van Coller even issued a statement to TechCentral at the time of his exit, saying Godlonton resigned of his own accord and was not in any way implicated in the malfeasance.

With his 10-year stint at EOH now behind him, Godlonton is setting his sights on building a new IT systems integration business, with help from electrical, electronics and ICT group Reunert.

‘New-age systems integrator’

Godlonton, who has also previously worked for Dimension Data and US enterprise software vendor PeopleSoft (now part of Oracle), said in an exclusive interview with TechCentral this week that he wants to build +OneX into what he calls a “new-age systems integrator”.

He was readying the company for launch when he bumped into Reunert CEO Alan Dickson at the airport. He told Dickson about his plans to raise capital and Dickson asked, “Why not come do it with us?”

After discussions, Reunert agreed to invest in the company and take a controlling shareholding. Reunert Connect, a small IT business, was then folded into +OneX. Reunert’s more substantial Nashua Communications business, which focuses on unified communications solutions, was subsequently also rolled in, giving +OneX access to a range of corporate clients and allowing it to scale quickly. The Reunert ICT segment now consists of automation, connectivity and IT services (the latter being through +OneX).

+OneX has been capitalised by its shareholders, allowing it to grow both organically and through acquisition. And Godlonton is already pursuing several deals.

TechCentral can report that the company has reached an agreement to buy DataCore Media, a digital media and data consultancy based in Johannesburg. An acquisition in the DevOps space is next, Godlonton said. He is also keen to expand +OneX’s reach in the IT security field.

A deal with a black economic empowerment investor is also expected to be concluded soon. “Our goal is to be over 50% black owned, 30% black female owned and a level-2 BEE contributor,” said Godlonton. The company is already empowered to some extent through the Reunert shareholding, he added. “We have identified a BEE partner and we are going through the process.”

Asked which companies +OneX will compete against, Godlonton said his focus will be on clients, not on the competition. However, he said the company has aspirations to be like Accenture, a multinational consulting and services firm. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media