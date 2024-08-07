Shock as former Altron CEO Robbie Venter dies

Robbie Venter, the former CEO of South African technology group Altron and the son of South African business pioneer Bill Venter, has died.

TechCentral has learnt that Venter passed away late on Tuesday, with two sources telling the publication that he had cancer – although this has not been officially confirmed yet as the cause of death.

He was just 64 years old.

In his youth a professional tennis player with his brother Craig, Venter was named as his father’s successor at Altron — the business Bill founded — in 2011, a role he held until 2017. He led a restructuring and rationalisation of the group, which helped put it on a firmer footing. He also led Altron’s acquisition strategy in the UK and Europe while overseeing the group’s transition from a diverse conglomerate into a more focused and profitable IT services business.

He remained on the board until his passing.

Venter retired from professional tennis in 1985, completed an MBA at the University of California, Los Angeles and went on to work at Bear Sterns for three years. He returned to South Africa in 1990.

‘Immeasurable’ impact

“Robbie’s impact on our company and the technology industry as a whole is immeasurable,” said Altron Group CEO Werner Kapp.

“His contributions will continue to inspire us for years to come. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this very difficult time. Robbie’s spirit and legacy will always be a part of Altron.”

Altron chairman Stewart van Graan said: “Robbie was truly a remarkable individual – a consummate professional whose steadfast commitment to the company was matched by his generous spirit. His insights and contributions were invaluable, and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who knew him.”

Mteto Nyati, the current chairman of Eskom and BSG who took the reins as Altron CEO from Venter in 2017, told TechCentral on Wednesday his passing came as “shocking news”.

“This is someone who had a very good heart,” Nyati said. He said Venter first reached out to him in 2008, when he, Nyati, was appointed to the position of MD of Microsoft South Africa.

“He was one of the first people to reach out to me,” he said, adding that Venter offered him whatever support he needed to make a success of the Microsoft role. “This is someone who didn’t know me [personally at the time].”

Nyati later learnt, via the Altron board, that Venter had identified him as a suitable replacement to take the reins at Altron and to carry on the Venter family legacy — a significant decision.

Although Venter stayed on the board — something Nyati said can result in an uncomfortable relationship in similar situations — Nyati said he gave him all the support he needed without interfering in his decision making at the group. “He was always highly professional and cared deeply about the organisation his father created.”

Businessman Duarte da Silva, who was close to Venter, described him as a “giant of South African industry” who was appointed to and ran Altron “on merit, notwithstanding the family connection”.

“He was always polite and charming, but ultimately I will remember him as an outstanding human being – always humble and kind,” Da Silva said. “He was tough but fair, always polite and charming. RIP, dear friend.” — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media