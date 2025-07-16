Close Menu
    TCS+ | Samsung unveils significant new safety feature for Galaxy A-series phones - Justin Hume
    Justin Hume

    TCS+ | Samsung unveils significant new safety feature for Galaxy A-series phones

    By

    Samsung Electronics recently launched the latest line-up of its popular Galaxy A series of midtier smartphones, with the A26, A36 and A56 replacing the older A25, A35 and A55 models.

    One of the most notable new features of the A series is a curated artificial intelligence module, dubbed Awesome Intelligence, that brings powerful AI features previously exclusive to its top-tier Galaxy S series phones to its midrange devices for the first time.

    Unique to the Galaxy A series is a new safety feature called Samsung SOS+, a free-to-use, 24/7 subscription service exclusive to owners of the new Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 devices.

    In an emergency situation – and on-demand – the service immediately geolocates the user and sends private security and medical emergency services to their location at the press of a button.

    In this episode of TCS+, Justin Hume, vice president for mobile at Samsung Electronics South Africa, tells TechCentral about how SOS+ works in the new Galaxy A-series line-up.

    Hume delves into:

    • The inspiration behind SOS+ and why Samsung has chosen the A series to pilot the service;
    • How the service works and its benefits for A-series smartphone users;
    • Why the service is currently limited to users of the A56, A36 and A26 devices and Samsung’s plans for expanded roll-out;
    • Key features that set the SOS+ service apart; and
    • Why Samsung has chosen Aura as its partner in providing the SOS+ service.

    Don’t miss a fascinating discussion!

    Listen to this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+

    Subscribe for free

    To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCSTCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

    ShowPlatform
    TCSYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS LegendsYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    TCS+YouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS
    Meet the CIOYouTubeSpotifyApplePocket CastsRSS

    TCS+ episodes are sponsored. Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.



    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.