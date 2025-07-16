TCS+ | Samsung unveils significant new safety feature for Galaxy A-series phones

Samsung Electronics recently launched the latest line-up of its popular Galaxy A series of midtier smartphones, with the A26, A36 and A56 replacing the older A25, A35 and A55 models.

One of the most notable new features of the A series is a curated artificial intelligence module, dubbed Awesome Intelligence, that brings powerful AI features previously exclusive to its top-tier Galaxy S series phones to its midrange devices for the first time.

Unique to the Galaxy A series is a new safety feature called Samsung SOS+, a free-to-use, 24/7 subscription service exclusive to owners of the new Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 devices.

In an emergency situation – and on-demand – the service immediately geolocates the user and sends private security and medical emergency services to their location at the press of a button.

In this episode of TCS+, Justin Hume, vice president for mobile at Samsung Electronics South Africa, tells TechCentral about how SOS+ works in the new Galaxy A-series line-up.

Hume delves into:

The inspiration behind SOS+ and why Samsung has chosen the A series to pilot the service;

How the service works and its benefits for A-series smartphone users;

Why the service is currently limited to users of the A56, A36 and A26 devices and Samsung’s plans for expanded roll-out;

Key features that set the SOS+ service apart; and

Why Samsung has chosen Aura as its partner in providing the SOS+ service.

