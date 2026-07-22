Samsung’s new Galaxy Z series: foldables, perfected

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its most complete Galaxy Z series yet, expanding the foldable experience with three devices designed to suit different lifestyles. The new line-up includes Galaxy Z Fold8, built for immersive discovery; Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, delivering Samsung’s highest standard of productivity and creativity in a foldable; and Galaxy Z Flip8, the sleekest Flip yet, designed for self-expression and effortless everyday interaction. Built on seven generations of foldable innovation, the new Galaxy Z series offers more choice than ever before.

Galaxy AI has been optimised across every form factor, making every insight more actionable and every interaction more connected. Multitasking is enhanced on Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra, while Galaxy Z Flip8’s AI-native FlexWindow keeps important information within easy reach. Together with partner AI experiences such as Gemini Intelligence, the new line-up helps users accomplish more in fewer steps while maintaining transparency, privacy and user control.

“As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user,” said TM Roh, CEO, president and head of the Device eXperience (DX) division at Samsung Electronics. “By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people.”

Galaxy Z Fold8: built for everyday immersion

Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed for users who want a foldable that transitions naturally between quick interactions and immersive experiences. With display ratios optimised for browsing, reading, gaming and entertainment, the device adapts to the way people naturally consume content throughout the day. At just 201g, it is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, combining Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy with a larger 4 800mAh battery for responsive performance and long-lasting power.

Samsung has further refined the foldable experience through its new Flex Titanium display structure, which delivers a thinner yet more durable design while helping reduce crease visibility and creating a smoother unfolding experience. Combined with Vision Booster technology, up to 3 000 nits of brightness and a low-reflection display, Galaxy Z Fold8 remains vivid and easy to view even outdoors.

For photography and content creation, Galaxy Z Fold8 features dual 50-megapixel cameras that deliver high-resolution images across wide and ultra-wide perspectives. Features such as Dual Recording and My FanCam make it easier to capture, edit and share everything from landscapes and group photos to dynamic social-ready videos.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: the ultimate productivity foldable

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra brings Samsung’s Ultra experience to the foldable category, combining an expansive 8-inch display, advanced camera system and all-day battery life in Samsung’s slimmest Fold design yet. Measuring just 4.1mm when unfolded and weighing 215g, it is built for users who demand maximum productivity and creativity wherever they work.

Its professional-grade camera system includes a 200MP main camera with HDR capability, a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, enhanced Nightography and support for 8K video recording with the new APV codec and Cine LUT, giving creators greater flexibility from capture through to editing.

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, a 5 000mAh battery, 45W fast charging and an expanded graphite cooling system, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is engineered to stay fast, responsive and reliable through demanding multitasking, AI-powered workflows and content creation.

Galaxy Z Flip8: Samsung’s most expressive AI-native Flip experience

Designed for users who want their smartphone to be as dynamic as they are, Galaxy Z Flip8 combines Samsung’s slimmest and lightest Flip design with AI-powered experiences built around quick interactions and personal expression. Weighing just 180g and measuring only 6.1mm thick, Galaxy Z Flip8 brings information, creativity and everyday actions closer through its reimagined FlexWindow.

The new AI-native FlexWindow places apps, insights and connected actions directly on the cover screen, making it easier to access information, receive personalised recommendations through Now Brief and complete tasks using Gemini Intelligence with natural voice commands or side-key activation.

Galaxy Z Flip8 also enhances Samsung’s signature Flip camera experience with a 50MP camera powered by ProVisual Engine, Flex Mode for hands-free shooting, Super Steady with Horizontal Lock, and FlipShot for more expressive mirror selfies. Together, these features make it easier to capture, create and share polished content from virtually any angle.

A new generation of Galaxy AI

The new Galaxy Z series introduces Samsung’s most advanced mobile AI experience yet, with Galaxy AI working across more apps and services while taking full advantage of each foldable form factor. Designed to understand what matters most to users and turn insights into action, Galaxy AI becomes more proactive, personal and useful throughout the day.

Features including Now Brief and Now Nudge deliver personalised insights and timely recommendations, while Gemini Intelligence helps users complete tasks across more than 40 supported apps and services using natural language. Gemini Notebook provides a persistent workspace for organising notes, images, recordings and documents, with intuitive drag-and-drop functionality making it easier to transform ideas into reports, summaries, audio overviews and more. Connected experiences across Galaxy devices further extend these intelligent capabilities throughout the day.

Security and privacy by design

As AI becomes more personal, Samsung continues to place trust, transparency and user control at the centre of the experience. The new Galaxy Z series is protected by Samsung Knox’s multi-layered security architecture, including Personal Data Engine (PDE), Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) and Knox Vault, helping safeguard personal information while enabling personalised AI experiences.

One UI 9.0 introduces an AI Assistant Activity dashboard, allowing users to view AI automations in one place, alongside enhanced Privacy Alerts that proactively notify users of potential privacy risks. Together with features such as Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing and Secure Wi-Fi, Samsung continues to strengthen user control over personal data and AI interactions.

Availability

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 are available for pre-order in selected markets from 22 July to 12 August 2026. The line-up is available in Graphite and Cream, with exclusive colour options including Violet Shadow for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Lavender for Galaxy Z Fold8 and Pink for Galaxy Z Flip8, alongside additional online-exclusive colours.

The new Galaxy Z series includes a six-month trial of Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage, while Smart Switch and Quick Share make it easier than ever for users to migrate from other devices, including iOS. Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive protection, fast repairs and extended warranty support, with additional savings available for customers who enrol through Samsung.com.

Recommended retail pricing:

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 1TB: R60 999

R60 999 Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra 512GB: R50 999

R50 999 Galaxy Z Fold8 512GB: R45 999

R45 999 Galaxy Z Fold8 256GB: R40 999

R40 999 Galaxy Z Flip8 256GB: R26 999

Customers who pre-order will receive free accessories worth up to R1 500, 12 months of Samsung SOS+, and six months of Google AI Pro (worth over R2 500).