OpenAI says AI models went rogue during testing

OpenAI said on Tuesday that an autonomous agent powered by its advanced AI models went rogue during a recent security test and triggered a hack that compromised the infrastructure of AI start-up Hugging Face last week.

In a blog post, OpenAI said it was testing the capabilities of some of its most advanced models in a controlled environment but that the agent managed to escape containment, reach the internet and break into Hugging Face to try to satisfy its testing goal.

OpenAI said the breakout was “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities”, and that the company was reinforcing its safeguards.

The breakout was an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities

Hugging Face, a platform used to host open-source large language models and datasets, caused a stir in the cybersecurity community when it said in a blog post last week that it had been the target of a hack that “was different from anything we had handled before” in that “it was driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system”.

In a post to X, Hugging Face co-founder Clement Delangue said the company suspected the hack “might have come from a frontier lab, given the sophistication of the agent. Turns out it did!” He added: “It’s quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously!”

OpenAI’s disclosure that its advanced models were responsible for the breach, despite having placed them in what it described as “a highly isolated environment”, will likely intensify disquiet over the power and risk of frontier models.

Harbinger

Representative Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat, said the incident was alarming.

“AI is developing extremely fast with no real regulations to keep us safe,” he said in a statement, calling for mandatory independent safety testing, mandatory disclosure of security incidents, and international cooperation “to keep people safe from absolute disaster”.

The Office of the National Cyber Director, the US cyberdefence agency Cisa and the US National Security Agency did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Katie Moussouris, CEO of Luta Security, said that the incident was a harbinger of breaches to come, saying that today’s models were “like the world’s cleverest octopus escape artists, with unlimited prehensile arms and the ability to squeeze through anywhere”.

She said that “labs and government evaluators need to work on the ability to contain, monitor and disclose to affected parties when an AI pulls another Houdini, ideally before it harms a third party. None exists today.”

Matt Suiche, an engineer at agentic AI cybersecurity company Tolmo, said the incident showed that the frontier models were “closing the gap with state-of-the-art attackers”. But he said that the sorts of breaches outlined in OpenAI’s blog post were possible to carry out with technology that was available well beyond the walls of frontier research labs.

“This is what we’ve already seen internally, with our agents we already have results like this,” Suiche said. “We don’t even have to use the latest models.” — Raphael Satter, with Anhata Rooprai and AJ Vicens, (c) 2026 Reuters