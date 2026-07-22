South African inflation surges to 5% – a two-year high

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation accelerated faster than expected to 5% year on year in June, from 4.5% in May, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

The June print marks the fourth consecutive month of accelerating inflation — the rate has climbed steadily from 3% in February, when it briefly touched the Reserve Bank’s target — and is the highest reading since June 2024, when inflation was 5.1%. Consumer prices are now rising at two full percentage points above the central bank’s 3% objective.

In month-on-month terms, inflation was 0.7% in June, the same rate as in May. Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation of 4.7%, driven by price pressures stemming from the US-Israel war against Iran. South Africa imports the majority of its fuel, making it sensitive to the surge in global energy costs since the war started in late February.

Inflation at 5% ripples through the technology economy in ways consumers and businesses will feel directly

The fuel shock has been dramatic: by May, petrol prices were up 24.8% year on year and diesel a remarkable 53.8%, according to Stats SA, with the fuel index leaping 14.3% in a single month. Stripping fuel out, inflation was running at just 3.7% — evidence that the surge is concentrated in energy rather than broad-based, though second-round effects on food and transport-dependent goods typically follow.

The Reserve Bank announces an interest rate decision on Thursday — the first since inflation blew through the upper reaches of the bank’s comfort zone. Governor Lesetja Kganyago championed the shift from the old 3-6% target band to the lower 3% anchor, and a 5% print makes any near-term easing much harder to justify, even though the source of the pressure — imported fuel costs — is largely beyond the monetary policy committee’s influence.

Pressure in the pipeline

More pressure is already in the pipeline: municipal electricity tariff increases averaging 9.01% took effect on 1 July and will feed into the housing and utilities line from next month’s print.

And inflation at 5% ripples through the technology economy in ways consumers and businesses will feel directly — in mobile operators’ annual inflation-linked price adjustments, in device financing costs if interest rates stay higher for longer, and in every CPI-linked escalation clause in fibre, hosting and software contracts, which now compounds off a bigger number. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media, with Reuters