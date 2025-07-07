The school placement crisis is getting worse

If you’ve tried to enrol your child in a South African school recently, you’ll know something isn’t right. Government placements are backlogged. Private schools are full. And parents are increasingly being told to “wait and see” — while their child’s future hangs in the balance.

What used to be a once-off administrative headache is fast becoming a national crisis. There simply aren’t enough quality school placements to go around.

But the good news is, you’re not out of options. CambriLearn is helping families take control, without compromising structure or support.

CambriLearn is not a content app. It’s a fully registered, teacher-led online school that offers the Caps curriculum from Grade R to Grade 12, with live lessons, expert academic support and proper assessments built in.

That means you can get started immediately. No waitlist. No classroom overcrowding. Just a clear path forward.

For parents facing placement issues, here’s what matters most:

Is my child learning from real teachers?

Will they receive a recognised qualification, such as a National Senior Certificate?

Can I see their progress and step in if they’re falling behind?

Will this prepare them for university?

CambriLearn ticks every one of those boxes.

Real teachers. Not just recordings

Every CambriLearn Caps student has access to qualified South African educators who respond to questions, mark work and host live weekly lessons.

You’re not left alone to figure it out. And your child isn’t watching videos in a vacuum. It’s school, just online.

Assignments? Marked. Feedback? Within 24 hours. Exams? Aligned to SACAI standards. Progress? Fully trackable via the CambriLearn dashboard.

Built for structure, not chaos

Online school should not mean, “Figure it out yourself.” CambriLearn’s Caps programme includes:

A full academic calendar and syllabus coverage

Weekly lesson plans and learning goals

Regular assessments and mock exams

A parent dashboard to see how your child is progressing

It’s designed for families who want flexibility but still value structure, accountability and long-term success.

Yes, it’s Caps, and yes, it’s recognised

CambriLearn is registered with SACAI, which means that students graduate with a valid National Senior Certificate that South African universities accept.

This isn’t a workaround. It’s a complete, credible academic solution — with the rigour your child deserves and the recognition they need.

Perfect for families in limbo

While some families choose CambriLearn as a long-term solution, many start out needing a short-term fix:

Missed placement at a public or private school

Relocation delays or expat transitions

Temporary homeschooling due to health or sports

Need for more personalised pace or structure

And then they stay — because the experience exceeds expectations.

Different plans for different families

Whether you want a full structure with live classes or prefer a more self-paced option, CambriLearn has multiple support packages to suit your needs and budget.

Premium: Includes live teacher-led lessons, full support and structured weekly plans.

Includes live teacher-led lessons, full support and structured weekly plans. Standard: Access to qualified teachers, marked assignments, but no live sessions.

Each package includes progress tracking, access to the CambriLearn platform, and real support when you need it.

A better school experience is just a click away

CambriLearn is not trying to replace traditional schooling for everyone. However, for families facing a placement crisis — or those seeking a better, more flexible option — it offers a lifeline.

Qualified teachers. Recognised curriculum. Structure. Feedback. Support. Immediate enrolment. This is what a real online school should look like.

Book a free academic consultation with CambriLearn.

