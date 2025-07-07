Remote monitoring tools: IT lifesavers or hacker gateways?

The IT environment no longer sits neatly inside a building. It stretches across cities, countries and clouds. People work from office desks, kitchen counters, coffee shops and airports. Businesses have embraced hybrid work and have digitised processes accordingly. They have expanded their footprint, and in doing so have widened the attack surface exponentially.

Security teams now face a growing challenge: keep sprawling environments not only up and running but also safe and secure.

To help, the market has flooded with tools promising efficiency, visibility and control. Some have delivered. Others have introduced new risks in the form of identity threats, software gaps and vulnerable endpoints hidden in plain sight.

Among these tools, remote monitoring and management (RMM) software stands out. Used daily by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs), RMM has become essential, yet it’s highly dangerous.

What RMM is, and why it matters

Remote monitoring and management help IT teams monitor, manage and secure networks, systems and devices from afar. These tools let administrators install patches, roll out updates, automate tasks and fix problems without having to be physically present. They are built for scale and designed for the world we work and live in now.

The list of tools is familiar: Microsoft RDP, ConnectWise Automate, Kaseya, TeamViewer. Their core capabilities include:

Remote access to systems and endpoints

Patch and software management

Performance monitoring

Maintenance automation

Security policy enforcement

Reporting and auditing

With the right setup, an RMM tool can monitor hundreds or thousands of devices. That scale is its strength, but it is also where risk begins.

The benefits, and where they break

RMM tools offer a slew of compelling advantages. They help IT teams work faster, automate routine tasks and deliver support at scale. Security teams benefit, too: RMM often integrates with endpoint security tools, access control and log management systems.

Benefits include:

Remote troubleshooting

24/7 monitoring for anomalies

Proactive maintenance

Streamlined patch deployment

Unified control over devices, networks and users

Better service delivery for MSPs

However, benefits come with caveats. Out-of-the-box settings are rarely ideal, because tuning features takes time and expertise. When teams are short on either, gaps emerge – and threat actors don’t wait; they exploit every opportunity available to them.

RMM under fire

At the start of 2025, Arctic Wolf Labs flagged a campaign exploiting SimpleHelp RMM software. Malefactors used known flaws to gain access, upload malicious files and escalate privileges. This was not an isolated incident.

According to the Arctic Wolf 2025 Threat Report, 59.4% of ransomware incidents investigated by their incident response team began with some form of external remote access, RMM tools included. In just one quarter, malicious actors abused 32 different RMM platforms. RMM was involved in over a third of cases.

The message became clear: RMM is not just a useful tool, it is a tempting target.

Where the risks lie

RMM tools are powerful, and with power comes exposure. The risks fall into four key categories:

Security weaknesses: RMM platforms often hold administrator access, sensitive data and privileged credentials. Without strong access controls, multi-factor authentication and proper segmentation, these tools can become a back door. Misuse, be it accidental or intentional, can be hard to detect if activity is not being logged or monitored properly.

RMM platforms often hold administrator access, sensitive data and privileged credentials. Without strong access controls, multi-factor authentication and proper segmentation, these tools can become a back door. Misuse, be it accidental or intentional, can be hard to detect if activity is not being logged or monitored properly. Misconfiguration: Few RMM tools are plug-and-play. Most require tuning to fit the organisation. Poor configuration or failing to patch vulnerabilities can leave doors open. Overly broad access rights are also common, as is incomplete decommissioning of unused accounts.

Few RMM tools are plug-and-play. Most require tuning to fit the organisation. Poor configuration or failing to patch vulnerabilities can leave doors open. Overly broad access rights are also common, as is incomplete decommissioning of unused accounts. Blind trust in automation: RMM tools can automate updates, reboots and even script deployments. However, too much trust in automation introduces risk. A single faulty script, pushed out without testing, can affect thousands of endpoints. Without oversight, automation can do more harm than good.

RMM tools can automate updates, reboots and even script deployments. However, too much trust in automation introduces risk. A single faulty script, pushed out without testing, can affect thousands of endpoints. Without oversight, automation can do more harm than good. Integration friction: RMM does not live in a vacuum. It needs to work with the rest of the tech stack. When integrations fail or visibility is lost, blind spots arise, and in security, blind spots are dangerous.

None of this means RMM tools should be abandoned, but they must be managed deliberately. Security should be built in, never bolted on as an afterthought.

Securing RMM: five essentials

Using RMM safely requires more than good intentions. Structure, oversight and a clear plan are critical parts of the mix.

Here’s where to begin:

Identity and access management (IAM): Know who has access. Control it tightly, enforce MFA, and tie RMM accounts to privileged access management (PAM) system and review access regularly. Revoke what’s not needed, and make sure everything is logged.

Know who has access. Control it tightly, enforce MFA, and tie RMM accounts to privileged access management (PAM) system and review access regularly. Revoke what’s not needed, and make sure everything is logged. Identity threat detection and response (ITDR): ITDR works alongside IAM. It watches for anomalies, flags unusual behaviour and responds to identity-based threats. If someone is using stolen credentials or accessing systems they should not, ITDR helps to catch it quickly.

ITDR works alongside IAM. It watches for anomalies, flags unusual behaviour and responds to identity-based threats. If someone is using stolen credentials or accessing systems they should not, ITDR helps to catch it quickly. Security awareness training: Many attacks start with trickery, not code. Train your teams to spot phishing attempts by running simulations. Use microlearning to keep skills sharp. Reduce the chances of someone handing over credentials unknowingly.

Many attacks start with trickery, not code. Train your teams to spot phishing attempts by running simulations. Use microlearning to keep skills sharp. Reduce the chances of someone handing over credentials unknowingly. Patch and update continuously: Do not fall behind. Make sure the RMM platform (and everything it touches) is up to date. Monitor vendor advisories and patch critical flaws quickly. If your tool has a known vulnerability, you are already on the back foot.

Do not fall behind. Make sure the RMM platform (and everything it touches) is up to date. Monitor vendor advisories and patch critical flaws quickly. If your tool has a known vulnerability, you are already on the back foot. Incident response planning: Prepare for what might happen. Build an IR plan and run tabletop exercises. Focus on scenarios involving RMM compromise. If your RMM is used against you, every minute counts.

When in-house isn’t enough

Managing RMM risk isn’t easy. It demands time, skills and discipline. Many internal teams are already stretched to the max, which is why more organisations are partnering with external experts.

This is where Arctic Wolf fits in. It brings both technology and expertise. Its operations-based model means it does more than just deploy tools; it helps monitor, manage and secure them around the clock. With Arctic Wolf, organisations get:

24/7 monitoring across RMM and endpoints

Faster threat detection and response

Risk-based vulnerability management

End-to-end visibility

Security awareness training

Expert-led support

With the right partner, RMM can be what it was meant to be: a tool for control, not a liability.

Read more articles by Arctic Wolf on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: